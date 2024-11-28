Xiaomi 14 vs Oppo Find X8: Know which smartphone to buy under 70000

Xiaomi 14 vs Oppo Find X8: In the past weeks, several new generation flagship models such as Oppo Find X8, Reale GT 7 Pro, and others made their debut in the Indian market. However, last year we witnessed a massive upgrade in the flagship smartphone range with smartphones such as the Vivo X100 series, Xiaomi 14 series, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the latest flagships, then you must analyse whether you should get the new generation models or the previous does a similar job. Therefore, to gain a better understanding, we have curated a specification comparison between last year’s Xiaomi 14 and the latest Oppo Finf X8 to know which smartphone is worth buying. Check out the comparison between Xiaomi 14 and Oppo Find X8.(Xiaomi )

Xiaomi 14 vs Oppo Find X8

Design and display: The Oppo Find X8 features a Gorilla Glass 7i body with an aluminium frame, giving the device a sturdy look. It is a flat design with a circular camera module on the rare panel. The smartphone has also received an IP68 and IP69 rating, protecting the device from dust and water.

If we look at Xiaomi 14, then the smartphone features a silicone polymer body with an aluminium frame and square-shaped camera module. The smartphone has more of a glossy design, giving a premium look. However, it has received an IP68 rating, also making it water resistant.



For display, the Oppo Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. Therefore, Oppo is offering improved brightness.

Performance: In terms of performance, the Oppo Find X8 is powered by the latest 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with Immortalis-G925 GPU. It also offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 is powered by last year’s 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset coupled with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Therefore, in terms of performance efficiency, Oppo may provide a smoother and faster usage.



Camera: Xiaomi 14 and Oppo Find X8, both devices are known for their advanced camera capabilities, but are they worth the hype? Well, the Oppo Find X8 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 also features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. However, the sensor sizes of both devices are different.

Battery: Xiaomi 14 is backed by a 4610mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 5630mAh battery with support to 80W charging.



Price: The Oppo Find X8 comes at a starting price of Rs.69999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Whereas, the Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs.69999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.