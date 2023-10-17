Xiaomi announces HyperOS operating system, successor to MIUI

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced it will launch HyperOS, a new operating system, adding that the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series will be the first to feature this new operating system.

Xiaomi mobile phones

“Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, #XiaomiHyperOS, is set to make its official debut on the #Xiaomi14Series,” Founder-CEO Lei Jun said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Xiaomi 14 series (and HyperOS along with it) is likely to launch in or around April next year, on the occasion of the company's 14th anniversary, and hence the ‘14’ in the series name.

Also, there is an indication that the system could debut in India as well: Sandeep Sharma, Associate Director, Marketing, Xiaomi India, reacted to the announcement, and teased ‘something monumental.’

“We've been working on something monumental. A new chapter is unfolding soon. Stay tuned,” Sharma wrote on X.

HyperOS to succeed MIUI

Eventually, HyperOS will succeed the in-house MIUI software as the operating system on company smartphones. This was revealed by Alvin Tse, Global VP, Xiaomi.

The news was also shared by Lei Jun, the Founder-CEO, on Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform.

Incidentally, MIUI, like the Beijing-based manufacturer, too, will complete 14 years in 2024; it was initially released in August 2010.

