Xiaomi Power Bank 5i launched at 3,499: Big battery, faster charging and more

Xiaomi India is gearing for busy days ahead. The company is planning to launch new Redmi-branded smartphone in India soon. Ahead of that, the company has launched a new power bank in India. This newly launched accessory is dubbed as the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i and it succeeds the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i that arrived in India in August last year. Before the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i becomes available for purchase in India, here's everything you need to know about it.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i specifications and features

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i (Xiaomi)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i comes with a 20,000mAh Lithium ion battery. It has a USB Type-C port which can be used for both charging this power bank and for charging other devices. It also has a USB Type-A port for charging other devices. It comes up to 67W fast charging capability. It also supports 65W fast input, which allows it to recharge quickly and minimize downtime for users.

Apart from a powerful battery, this power bank gets a smart digital display that can be used for displaying various factors such as Battery level, Charging indicator,

Low current indicator and Malfunction Indicator. On the compatibility front, this power bank support all the important protocols including PD 3.0 (PPS), QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A, which in turn makes it suitable for charging smartphones, tablets and accessories across Android, iOS and other ecosystems. Simply put, besides charging Xiaomi devices, this power can also be used for charging Apple, Samsung and other devices. Users can even charge a MacBook Air with this model.

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The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i comes in Blue and Black colour variants.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i India price and availability

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i costs ₹3,499 and it will be available for purchase in India starting 12PM on July 28, 2026, via Xiaomi's online store, Amazon India, and Xiaomi Retail Stores.