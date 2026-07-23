Xiaomi Power Bank 5i launched at 3,499: Big battery, faster charging and more

Xiaomi India is gearing for busy days ahead. The company is planning to launch new Redmi-branded smartphone in India soon. Ahead of that, the company has launched a new power bank in India. This newly launched accessory is dubbed as the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i and it succeeds the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i that arrived in India in August last year. Before the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i becomes available for purchase in India, here's everything you need to know about it.
Xiaomi Power Bank 5i specifications and features
You may be interested in
53% OFF
Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output, Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Green)
Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank Ultra Slim Power Bank with Mach USB-A Output Type C PD Output
₹849₹1,799
Get This
58% OFF
Portronics Luxcell B12 10,000mAh 12W Power Bank, Ultra Slim Power Bank with USB-A Output Port & Dual Input Ports (Micro & Type C) | BIS Certified |Type C Cable Included|Made in India(Dark Blue)
Portronics Luxcell B12 10 000mAh 12W Power Bank Ultra Slim Power Bank with USB-A Output Port & Dual Input Ports (Micro & Type C) | BIS Certified |Type C Cable Included|Made in India(Dark Blue)
₹629₹1,499
Get This
70% OFF
Foxin ChargeX 10 Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Type C & 8 Pin Dual Output Ports| Type C & USB Input & Output |Supports Android, Apple, Tablets | Built-in-Cable | White
Foxin ChargeX 10 Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Type C & 8 Pin Dual Output Ports| Type C & USB Input & Output |Supports Android Apple Tablets | Built-in-Cable | White
₹1,190₹4,000
Get This
32% OFF
Ambrane 20000mAh Powerbank with in-Build Type C Cable, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android Mobile & Tablets, Earbuds, (Stylo N20, Green)
Ambrane 20000mAh Powerbank with in-Build Type C Cable 22.5W Fast Charging USB & Type C Output
₹1,899₹2,799
Get This
60% OFF
boAt (2026 Launch) Energyshroom PB401 20000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank (4X Output Ports, Supports Android, iPhone, Tablets, Earbuds, etc.), USB Type C (Sapphire Blue)
boAt (2026 Launch) Energyshroom PB401 20000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank (4X Output Ports Supports Android iPhone
₹1,799₹4,499
Get This
65% OFF
ZEBRONICS MB10000S4 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, 12W, Dual USB Output, Type C & Micro USB Input, Built in Protections, Percentage LED Display, Included USB to Type C Cable, Made in India(Black)
ZEBRONICS MB10000S4 Power Bank 10000 mAh 12W
₹599₹1,699
Get This
42% OFF
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah Fast Charging USB Type-C Input Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output For iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Blue)
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah Fast Charging USB Type-C Input Power Bank Strong Magnet 22.5W Output For iPhone 12 & Above
₹1,749₹2,999
Get This
53% OFF
ZEBRONICS 20000 mAh Compact Power Bank, 22.5W Super Fast Charging, PD3.0 (PPS), Dual Type-C & USB-A, LED Indicator, Metal Body, for All Mobiles, Tablet & Other Devices EnergiTank 20MR1 (Midnight)
ZEBRONICS 20000 mAh Compact Power Bank 22.5W Super Fast Charging PD3.0 (PPS)
₹1,399₹2,999
Get This
60% OFF
URBN Power Bank 20000mAh Fast Charging | 22.5W Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) Portable Charger | Triple Output | USB Type C Input & Output | Pass Through Charging | (Black)
URBN Power Bank 20000mAh Fast Charging | 22.5W Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) Portable Charger | Triple Output | USB Type C Input & Output | Pass Through Charging | (Black)
₹1,199₹2,999
Get This
50% OFF
Lifelong Electronics 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank | 3 Inputs (1 Built-in USB A Cable + 1 C + 1 Lightning Port) & 6 Outputs (3 Built-in Cables + 1 C + 2 A Port) | Small Pocket Size Powerbank
Lifelong Electronics 20000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank | 3 Inputs (1 Built-in USB A Cable + 1 C + 1 Lightning Port) & 6 Outputs (3 Built-in Cables + 1 C + 2 A Port) | Small Pocket Size Powerbank
₹1,989₹3,999
Get This
72% OFF
Spigen 2-in-1 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank, Total 25W Fast Charging Compatible with Charging Dock, Anti-Slip Ring (Non-MAGSAFE), Included Type-C to C Cable (Pogo Pin Ver.) - Black
Spigen 2-in-1 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank Total 25W Fast Charging Compatible with Charging Dock Anti-Slip Ring (Non-MAGSAFE)
₹999₹3,599
Get This
The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i comes with a 20,000mAh Lithium ion battery. It has a USB Type-C port which can be used for both charging this power bank and for charging other devices. It also has a USB Type-A port for charging other devices. It comes up to 67W fast charging capability. It also supports 65W fast input, which allows it to recharge quickly and minimize downtime for users.
Apart from a powerful battery, this power bank gets a smart digital display that can be used for displaying various factors such as Battery level, Charging indicator,
Low current indicator and Malfunction Indicator. On the compatibility front, this power bank support all the important protocols including PD 3.0 (PPS), QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A, which in turn makes it suitable for charging smartphones, tablets and accessories across Android, iOS and other ecosystems. Simply put, besides charging Xiaomi devices, this power can also be used for charging Apple, Samsung and other devices. Users can even charge a MacBook Air with this model.
The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i comes in Blue and Black colour variants.
Xiaomi Power Bank 5i India price and availability
The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i costs ₹3,499 and it will be available for purchase in India starting 12PM on July 28, 2026, via Xiaomi's online store, Amazon India, and Xiaomi Retail Stores.