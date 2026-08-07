Xiaomi's popular home appliances are finally coming to India, but there is a strategic twist

Most Indians may long remember Xiaomi as a reputable Chinese brand that primarily develops smartphones and tablets across price ranges. And it sometimes dabbles in home appliances, particularly trimmers, air purifiers, and TVs as well. What they may be unaware of is that the brand’s positioning in China differs from that in global markets. Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi has also built a reputation as a lifestyle brand, dealing in large home appliances and lifestyle products. Its range of consumer durables is often praised for its strong value proposition.

Xiaomi aims to grow its connected ecosystem by expanding beyond air purifiers into larger home appliances.

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Now, after months of speculation, the brand has officially confirmed today that it will bring its range of high-end appliances and lifestyle products to India, but with a catch. The real story lies in how Xiaomi plans to bring these products to India. Read the full article for the complete picture.

Meet Mijia: Xiaomi's next big bet for India

On 7 August 2026, Xiaomi announced it would bring its home appliances and lifestyle products division to India under the sub-brand “Mijia”. The brand defines “Mijia” as Mi Home. It will join Xiaomi’s existing product portfolio in India, including POCO, Redmi, and Xiaomi (the flagship smartphone range).

The move builds on Xiaomi's Human X Car X Home smart ecosystem, a strategy introduced in 2023 that aims to connect personal devices, smart home products, and cars via HyperOS. To support this vision, Xiaomi said it would make its connected ecosystem more intelligent and accessible to Indian households

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{{^usCountry}} The brand would do so by expanding its existing range of home appliances beyond air purifiers into larger appliances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brand would do so by expanding its existing range of home appliances beyond air purifiers into larger appliances. {{/usCountry}}