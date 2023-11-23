Your iPhone having WiFi speed issues after iOS 17? Apple's update is on the way

Apple is looking to bring an iOS update to resolve WiFi speed problems reported by Manu users post iOS 17 updates. However, the date of roll out is yet to be confirmed.

The iPhone maker introduced iOS 17 in September. Notably, a significant number reported WiFi speed problems post-update, a concern absent before. Despite the 17.1.1 update, the issue persists, leading Apple to internally test iOS 17.1.2, MacRumors reported.

Details on iOS 17.1.2 are limited, but it's expected next week. Experts suggest iOS 17.2 will not only resolve reported issues but also introduce new features.

What are notable introductions in Apple iOS 17.1?

Users can now star any song, album, playlist, or artist, saving selections to the library.

Introduces "Out of Range" option for AirDrop, enabling file exchange over Wi-Fi or cellular data even when devices are not in close proximity.

iPhones with an always-on display (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max) can now function as smart displays in landscape mode while charging.

How to check for iOS 17.1.2 update?

1. Open Settings on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and select the General tab.

3. Look for the Software Update option.

4. Click on Automatic Updates

5. Once available, you will see option to download iOS 17.1.2. Choose Download iOS Updates.

6. Tap Install iOS Updates.

7. Your iPhone will automatically update to iOS 17.1.2.

In another news, Apple Inc. plans to embrace the RCS (rich communication services) technological standard next year, facilitating smoother text messaging between iPhones and Android devices.

RCS, an upgraded alternative to standard SMS and MMS texting supported by the GSM Association, enables enhanced text features across different platforms. With this change, Apple users can now text Android users over Wi-Fi, share larger files, operate group chats more efficiently, and track message delivery and read status, all while maintaining message encryption. This move marks a departure from Apple's protective stance on its iMessage system, which had reserved many of these features exclusively for Apple device users.

