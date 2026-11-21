A 50-inch TV is often the sweet spot for a living room. It offers enough screen space to make films, cricket matches, and games feel immersive without taking over the room. But after testing and comparing TVs, I know a bigger screen alone doesn't guarantee a better viewing experience. Picture processing, HDR performance, motion handling, sound quality and the software running underneath can make a noticeable difference. Some TVs excel at films, others suit sports or gaming better, while a few balance all three. This list brings together six options across different budgets, helping you find a television that fits your viewing habits rather than just your shopping checklist.

Look beyond screen size to assess display quality, HDR, motion handling, sound, gaming and software. (Hisense) more less

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Hisense 50E75Q is a TV I would consider for a living room where movies, cricket and gaming all get their share of screen time. Its QLED panel promises richer colours, while 4K resolution keeps visuals sharp. I also like that it doesn't neglect audio, with 48W speakers, Dolby Atmos and dedicated gaming features that add versatility for everyday entertainment.

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Specifications - Display 50-inch QLED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Refresh rate 60Hz - Operating system VIDAA OS - Audio 48W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X - Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC Reasons to Buy - QLED panel with 4K resolution and AI upscaling. - 48W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. - VRR, ALLM and dedicated gaming and cricket modes. Reasons to Avoid - 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming. - VIDAA OS may not offer the same app experience as Google TV. - No advanced panel technology such as Mini LED.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appear to appreciate the Hisense TV's picture quality, vibrant colours, sound output and value for money. It is also considered suitable for streaming and sports viewing. However, feedback on software performance and individual experiences can vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Hisense if I wanted a 50-inch 4K TV that balances picture quality, audio and gaming features. Its QLED panel, 48W speakers and VRR support make it a compelling option among 50-inch TVs in India.

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The Toshiba 50M450RP is a TV I would consider for movie nights and watching cricket with family. Its QLED panel delivers richer colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support add visual depth to compatible content. I also like its AI upscaling, which can make lower-resolution videos look sharper, and its dedicated Sports Mode for live matches.

Specifications Display 50-inch QLED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor REGZA Engine ZR Operating system VIDAA OS Audio 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC Reasons to Buy QLED panel with 4K resolution and AI upscaling. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. AI Sports Mode and Dolby Atmos audio. Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate is limited for high-frame-rate gaming. 24W speakers may lack punch in larger rooms. VIDAA OS instead of Google TV.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's picture clarity, vibrant QLED colours and value for money. Some find it suitable for movies, streaming and sports. However, feedback also mentions concerns about installation and seller experiences. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Toshiba if I wanted a 50-inch 4K TV for movies, streaming and cricket. Its QLED display, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and AI upscaling make it a compelling option for colourful visuals and everyday entertainment without overspending.

The Lumio Vision 7 II is a TV I would consider for a living room where streaming, movies, and casual gaming are part of everyday life. Its QLED panel and Dolby Vision support promise richer colours and better contrast, while Google TV keeps popular streaming apps easy to access. I also like its 30W Dolby Atmos speakers, 64GB of storage and Google Cast support.

Specifications - Display 50-inch QLED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Refresh rate 60Hz - Processor BOSS Processor - Operating system Google TV - Audio 30W speakers, Dolby Atmos - Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, USB 3.0, Ethernet, eARC, optical audio, headphone jack and satellite port Reasons to Buy - QLED panel with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10. - 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. - Google TV, 64GB storage and Google Cast. Reasons to Avoid - 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming. - 400-nit brightness may be limiting in brightly lit rooms. - 2GB RAM may limit long-term performance compared with higher-memory TVs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's picture quality, vibrant colours, sound output and smooth Google TV interface. Some find it good value for money and suitable for streaming. However, feedback also mentions occasional connectivity and service-related concerns. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Lumio TV if I wanted a 50-inch QLED television with colourful visuals, Google TV and decent built-in audio. Its Dolby Vision support, 30W speakers and generous 64GB of storage make it appealing for everyday streaming and entertainment

The Samsung Crystal UHD TV is a practical option for everyday viewing, with its Crystal Processor 4K upscaling lower-resolution content for sharper visuals. I also like its 30W speaker setup, which combines Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite to adjust the audio to the content and create a more immersive listening experience. HDR10+ support and seven years of OS upgrades add to its appeal.

Specifications - Display 50-inch Crystal UHD LED, 4K (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Refresh rate 50Hz - Processor Crystal Processor 4K - Operating system Tizen OS - Audio 30W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony - Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, eARC Reasons to Buy - Crystal Processor 4K with 4K upscaling and HDR10+. - 30W speakers with Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite. - Seven years of Tizen OS upgrades. Reasons to Avoid - Standard LED panel, rather than QLED or Mini LED. - Only one USB port. - No Dolby Vision support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Samsung TV's sharp 4K picture, natural colours, sound output and value for money. Some find it suitable for movies, streaming and everyday viewing. However, feedback mentions occasional lag and installation-related concerns. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Samsung if I wanted a 50-inch 4K TV for everyday streaming, films and television. Its upscaling, 30W audio, Vision AI features, and promise of seven years of software upgrades make it a sensible choice for buyers prioritising long-term use.

The Vu Glo MiniLED is a TV I would consider if I wanted better picture quality without spending considerably more. Its Mini LED backlighting and Full Array Local Dimming should help improve contrast, while 600-nit HDR brightness adds more punch to compatible content. I also like its 50W speaker setup, which includes dual woofers for fuller sound.

Specifications - Display 50-inch QD Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Refresh rate 60Hz, with 120Hz VRR support - Processor VuON AI Processor (CA75 × 2 + CA55 × 2) - Operating system Google TV - Audio 50W 2.2-channel speakers, dual woofers, Dolby Atmos - Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, eARC, Chromecast and AirPlay Reasons to Buy - Mini LED panel with Full Array Local Dimming and 600-nit HDR brightness. - 50W 2.2-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual woofers. - Google TV with Dolby Vision, VRR, ALLM and Chromecast support. Reasons to Avoid - Native refresh rate is 60Hz, limiting high-refresh-rate gaming. - 2GB RAM could affect performance when switching between apps. - Picture quality and colour reproduction may vary depending on viewing modes and content.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's picture clarity, HDR performance, vibrant colours, brightness and sound quality. Some find it suitable for movies, nature videos and living-room entertainment. However, feedback also mentions occasional service issues and concerns about the TV's long-term reliability. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Vu TV if I wanted a more cinematic viewing experience without stretching my budget. Its Mini LED panel, local dimming, Dolby Vision and 50W audio make it particularly appealing for films and streaming, while VRR and ALLM add some flexibility for gaming.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a TV I would consider for everyday viewing, particularly if I value picture processing over flashy display specifications. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO upscaling can help improve the clarity of lower-resolution content. I also like its Google TV interface, Dolby Atmos support and compatibility with Apple AirPlay.

Specifications - Display 50-inch LED LCD, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Refresh rate 50Hz - Processor 4K Processor X1 - Operating system Google TV - Audio 20W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X - Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, eARC, Chromecast and AirPlay Reasons to Buy - 4K Processor X1 with 4K X-Reality PRO upscaling. - Google TV with Chromecast, AirPlay and Apple HomeKit support. - Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with ALLM for gaming. Reasons to Avoid - 50Hz native refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming. - 20W speakers may lack bass for larger rooms. - Standard LED panel without QLED or Mini LED technology.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's picture clarity, natural colours, upscaling, Google TV interface and installation experience. Some find it suitable for movies, streaming and everyday television viewing. However, feedback mentions occasional app lag and relatively low brightness. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

I would consider this Sony if I prioritised picture processing, natural colours and a familiar smart TV experience over advanced panel technology. Its 4K upscaling, Google TV, Dolby Atmos and extensive connectivity make it a practical option for everyday entertainment.

Factors to consider when purchasing a TV

Screen size: Choose a TV that suits your room size and viewing distance. A 50-inch TV can work well in living rooms without overwhelming the space.

Display technology: Compare LED, QLED and Mini LED TVs for differences in brightness, colour reproduction and contrast.

Resolution and HDR: Prioritise 4K resolution and HDR formats such as Dolby Vision or HDR10+ for sharper visuals and improved picture quality.

Refresh rate: A 60Hz panel is sufficient for everyday viewing, while 120Hz TVs are better suited to gaming and fast-moving sports.

Smart features and audio: Check the operating system, streaming apps, speaker output and connectivity, including HDMI and eARC.

How do these TVs stack up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Hisense 50E75Q 50-inch QLED, 4K UHD, 60Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision 48W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, eARC Toshiba 50M450RP 50-inch QLED, 4K UHD, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, eARC Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 50-inch QLED, 4K UHD, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10 30W speakers, Dolby Atmos 3 HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, eARC Samsung UA50UE83AHULXL 50-inch Crystal UHD LED, 4K UHD, 50Hz, HDR10+ 30W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, eARC Vu California Glo MiniLED 50-inch QD Mini LED, 4K UHD, 60Hz, 600-nit HDR, Full Array Local Dimming 50W 2.2-channel speakers, dual woofers, Dolby Atmos 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, eARC, Chromecast, AirPlay Sony BRAVIA 2M2 K-50S22BM2 50-inch LED LCD, 4K UHD, 50Hz 20W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, eARC, Chromecast, AirPlay

Also Read:

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4K TV buying guide: 6 features that matter beyond screen resolution when choosing your next TV for home entertainment

₹25,000 I'd consider buying for my home">Shopping for a new TV? 5 smart TVs under ₹25,000 I'd consider buying for my home

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.