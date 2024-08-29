Your own personalized 'SportsCenter'? ESPN working on that for upcoming streaming service

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN is looking at using artificial intelligence to create personalized “SportsCenter” shows for subscribers to its Flagship streaming service that is expected to launch in fall 2025, the network's chief executive said Wednesday. HT Image

The idea is one of several in the works that were discussed at a news conference by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, including a “Where to Watch” guide that debuted on Wednesday on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

The personalized “SportsCenter” would be reminiscent of a popular wrinkle that NBC Sports offered through its Peacock streaming service during the Olympics, where the voice of broadcaster Al Michaels was used to create highlights packages tailored to individual interests.

ESPN had few other details of how it is working to do something similar for its signature highlights show. The Flagship streaming service is expected to include much of the programming on ESPN's main channel and some other offshoots, marketed to people who have abandoned cable or satellite TV subscriptions.

The “Where to Watch” feature is billed as an easy-to-use guide for sports fans to find where to watch any sports event on ESPN platforms and beyond, including broadcast, cable and regional sports networks and streaming services.

“Simplifying discovery of sporting events and where a fan can watch has become increasingly important as sports viewing has become fragmented across networks and platforms,” said Brian Marshall, vice president for sports product and technology for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

ESPN said it is designed for fans to customize searches to prioritize their favorite teams and sports. Fans will be able to use the service to click to events, if they are pay television or ESPN subscribers. Some partner networks, including NESN and Monumental Sports, will also be included.

Pitaro said that ESPN has talked to various leagues and commissioners about how ESPN streaming can be a potential solution for troubled regional sports networks in getting a specific team's games to its fans.

“We want to be at least part of the solution here,” Pitaro said.

Venu Sports, ESPN's streaming partnership with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery that was set to begin offering live sports events this fall has been put on hold after a federal judge earlier this month granted a preliminary injunction after a challenge by FuboTV. Venu Sports operators have been accused of violating antitrust laws.

“We respectfully disagree with the court decision,” Pitaro said, adding ESPN believes it is giving another option to consumers.

ESPN also announced Wednesday that it has extended a rights agreement with the U.S. Tennis Association that would keep U.S. Open coverage on the network, on ABC and streaming services through 2037.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.