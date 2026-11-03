Your smartwatch should track more than steps: 6 picks with AMOLED displays, GPS and health insights

A smartwatch in this category needs to do more than show notifications. A bright AMOLED screen makes workout stats and everyday updates easier to read, built-in GPS helps track outdoor activities without relying entirely on a phone and health features can offer a closer look at sleep, heart rate and daily activity. The six options here cover quite different needs, from Apple's health-focused watchOS experience and Samsung's connected features to Garmin's fitness tools and longer-lasting watches from Amazfit and OnePlus. Before choosing, it is worth checking phone compatibility, GPS capabilities and how often you are comfortable charging the watch. These differences matter more than the number of sports modes printed on the box.

6 smartwatches that combine AMOLED displays, built-in GPS and health tracking (Hindustan Times)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Apple Watch Series 12 brings together a bright Always-On Retina display, GPS and an extensive set of health features. Its S11 chip supports the latest watchOS experience, while the Vitals app brings several health measurements together, including heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature and blood oxygen. ECG, sleep tracking and irregular heart rhythm notifications add to its appeal, although it is designed to work with an iPhone.

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Specifications - Display Always-On Retina display with wide-angle OLEDs and LTPO3 - Processor S11 chip with 64-bit dual-core processor - GPS Precision L1 GPS - Health features ECG, blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep tracking and temperature sensing - Battery Up to 24 hours of normal use - Water resistance 50m, swimproof Reasons to Buy - Extensive health and fitness tracking features in a familiar watchOS interface - Bright display with an Always-On mode for quick access to information - Fast charging helps reduce the time spent waiting for a full charge Reasons to Avoid - Compatible only with iPhone 11 or later running iOS 27 or later - Some advanced health features may not be available in every region

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Apple Watch's product quality, functionality, appearance and value for money. Feedback on battery life is more neutral, suggesting that it is not a standout feature for everyone.

Why we picked it

The Apple Watch stands out for its combination of health monitoring, safety tools and the watchOS app ecosystem. It is worth considering if you already use an iPhone and want a smartwatch that works closely with Apple's services.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch8 packs a sizeable set of health features into a relatively compact design. The 40mm LTE version has a Super AMOLED display, dual-band GPS and Wear OS, along with tracking for heart rate, sleep and exercise. Its health toolkit also includes ECG and blood pressure monitoring, although some features depend on a compatible Samsung phone and regional availability.

Specifications - Display 3.4cm Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels - Processor Penta-Core - GPS Dual-band GPS, L1 and L5 - Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, temperature and BIA sensors - Battery Up to 40 hours with AOD off; up to 30 hours with AOD on - Water resistance 5 ATM - Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy - Dual-band GPS can help with more consistent location tracking during outdoor workouts - A broad set of health tools, including ECG, sleep tracking and body composition measurements - LTE connectivity allows selected functions without keeping the phone nearby Reasons to Avoid - Requires an Android phone and does not support iOS - Some health features, including ECG and blood pressure monitoring, require a Samsung Galaxy smartphone - Battery life is shorter with Always-On Display enabled

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers appreciate Samsung's product quality, functionality and appearance. However, feedback on battery life and value for money is more neutral. The brand's wider smartwatch range is also associated with health monitoring features such as ECG, blood pressure and vascular load tracking.

Why we picked it

The Galaxy Watch8 is worth considering if you want a compact LTE smartwatch with a strong mix of fitness and health features. Its dual-band GPS and Samsung health ecosystem give it a distinct place in this selection.

Garmin's vívoactive 5 takes a fitness-first approach rather than trying to replicate every smartphone feature on your wrist. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and tools such as Body Battery, stress tracking and sleep coaching. Its battery life is another practical advantage, with up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, although the smaller display may not suit everyone.

Specifications - Display 1.2-inch AMOLED, 390 x 390 pixels - GPS Built-in GPS - Battery Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode - Health features Heart rate, Pulse Ox, stress, sleep score and Body Battery - Sports Multiple activity profiles - Water resistance Swim, 5 ATM - Lens Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Reasons to Buy - Longer battery life reduces the need for frequent charging - Body Battery and sleep insights help users follow activity and recovery patterns - Lightweight design is suitable for wearing through the day and during workouts Reasons to Avoid - The 1.2-inch display is smaller than the screens on several other watches here - No cellular connectivity for standalone calling - Garmin's proprietary charging connector means you cannot use a standard USB-C cable directly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise Garmin's functionality and product quality. Feedback on battery life, value for money and GPS accuracy is more neutral, so buyers appear less unanimous about these aspects.

Why we picked it

The vívoactive 5 is a sensible option for people who prioritise fitness insights and battery life over a large app ecosystem. Body Battery, sleep coaching and Garmin's activity tracking make it particularly relevant to regular exercisers.

The Amazfit Balance 3 is aimed at people who want more detailed training and navigation tools without charging their smartwatch every night. Its 1.5-inch AMOLED display is protected by sapphire glass, while dual-band GPS and offline maps support outdoor activities. It also offers a broad set of health measurements and training features, making it one of the more fitness-focused watches in this list.

Specifications - Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels, up to 3,000 nits - Protection Sapphire glass - GPS Dual-band positioning, six satellite systems - Battery Up to 21 days of typical use - Health features Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and skin temperature - Sports modes 180+ - Water resistance 10 ATM - Compatibility Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17.0 and above Reasons to Buy - Offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation are useful for outdoor training - Long battery life is convenient for users who track activities throughout the week - Sapphire glass and 10 ATM water resistance add to its outdoor-friendly design Reasons to Avoid - Its larger case and 62g stainless steel variant may feel bulky on smaller wrists - The Zepp app experience is different from the broader Wear OS app ecosystem - The charging package includes a magnetic charging head but no cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate Amazfit's product quality and appearance, but opinions on value for money, battery life and GPS accuracy are mixed.

Why we picked it

The Balance 3 brings together offline navigation, dual-band GPS and long battery life. It is worth considering for hikers, runners and people who follow structured training routines and want more than basic activity tracking.

The Noise Endeavour Pro is built around outdoor use, with a rugged design, a 1.5-inch AMOLED display and dual-band GPS. It also includes navigation-related sensors such as an altimeter, barometer and compass, which can be useful on hikes and trail runs. Health tracking covers heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress, while its 5 ATM rating adds swimming support.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels GPS Dual-band L1+L5 GPS with five satellite systems Battery Up to 7 days of typical usage Health features Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress tracking Sensors Accelerometer, magnetometer, gyroscope and SpO2 sensor Water resistance 5 ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to Buy Dual-band GPS is useful for tracking routes during outdoor activities Compass, altimeter and barometer add practical navigation information Rugged construction and 5 ATM water resistance suit demanding workouts Reasons to Avoid Does not offer the third-party app ecosystem found on Wear OS watches No cellular connectivity for independent calls and mobile data Up to 7 days of typical usage is less than the battery claims of some rivals here

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate Noise's product quality and appearance. Feedback on value for money, battery life and performance is more neutral.

Why we picked it

The Endeavour Pro's dual-band GPS and outdoor sensors set it apart from more conventional everyday watches. It is worth considering if route tracking, navigation information and a rugged design matter more than access to a large app store.

The OnePlus Watch 2R combines Wear OS with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and a dual-chip architecture designed to balance performance with battery life. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, dual-frequency GPS and support for third-party apps make it a versatile option. The watch can last up to 100 hours in Smart Mode under OnePlus' specified usage conditions, but it works with Android phones only.

Specifications - Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels - Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2700BP - Operating system Wear OS 4 + RTOS - GPS Dual-frequency L1+L5 - Battery Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode; up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode - Health features Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and sleep tracking - Water resistance 5 ATM and IP68 - Compatibility Android 8.0 or later Reasons to Buy - Wear OS provides access to Google apps and third-party applications - Dual-frequency GPS supports more detailed outdoor location tracking - Dual-chip architecture helps extend battery life beyond a typical Wear OS watch Reasons to Avoid - Not compatible with iPhones or Android Go devices - The 2D glass cover is less scratch-resistant than sapphire glass - Heavy use in Smart Mode reduces the claimed battery life to up to 48 hours

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate OnePlus for its product quality and battery life. Feedback on value for money, accuracy and performance is more neutral.

Why we picked it

The OnePlus Watch 2R offers a useful balance of Wear OS apps, dual-frequency GPS and extended battery life. It is worth considering if you want Google's smartwatch platform without charging your watch every night.

Top 3 features of smartwatches with AMOLED displays, GPS and health tracking

Smartwatch Display GPS Standout health or fitness feature Apple Watch Series 12 Always-On Retina OLED Precision L1 GPS ECG and Vitals app Samsung Galaxy Watch8 3.4cm Super AMOLED Dual-band GPS ECG and vascular load Garmin vívoactive 5 1.2-inch AMOLED Built-in GPS Body Battery and sleep coaching Amazfit Balance 3 1.5-inch AMOLED Dual-band, six satellite systems Hybrid training insights Noise Endeavour Pro 1.5-inch AMOLED Dual-band L1+L5 Altimeter, barometer and compass OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED Dual-frequency L1+L5 Wear OS fitness tracking

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Display and comfort: AMOLED screens offer vibrant colours and good contrast, but check the watch size, weight and screen dimensions before buying. A large watch may not sit comfortably on every wrist.

GPS accuracy: Built-in GPS is useful for outdoor runs and cycling without carrying a phone. Dual-band GPS can offer more consistent tracking in challenging environments, such as areas with tall buildings or dense tree cover.

Health tracking: Look beyond step counting. Check whether the watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep stages, stress and recovery. ECG and blood pressure features may have device, phone or regional restrictions.

Battery and compatibility: Battery claims vary with GPS, Always-On Display and health monitoring. Also check whether the watch works with your phone. Some models in this list are limited to Android or iPhone.

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FAQs Why should I choose a smartwatch with an AMOLED display? AMOLED displays offer strong contrast, deep blacks and vibrant colours. They can make watch faces, notifications and workout information easier to read, although brightness and screen size vary between models.

Is built-in GPS better than connected GPS? Built-in GPS allows a watch to record outdoor routes without relying on a connected phone. Connected GPS uses the phone's location data, so the phone generally needs to be carried during the activity.

Can smartwatches track health accurately? Smartwatches can monitor trends in metrics such as heart rate, sleep and activity. However, readings can vary with fit, movement and individual factors. They should not replace medical tests or professional advice.

Do all smartwatches work with Android and iPhones? No. Compatibility depends on the operating system and manufacturer. Some watches work with both platforms, while others are restricted to Android or iPhone. Always check compatibility before buying.

How long should a smartwatch battery last? Battery life ranges from around a day to several weeks, depending on the model and features. GPS workouts, Always-On Display, LTE and continuous health monitoring can reduce the time between charges.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.