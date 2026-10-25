Your walls are the new big screen with these 5 4K projectors made for cinema-sized nights at home

Movie nights feel different when the action stretches across a large screen, whether you're watching the latest blockbuster, following a cricket match or settling in for a gaming session. A projector can bring that big-screen experience home without a television dominating your living room.

Find the right 4K projector by weighing screen size, brightness, smart features and connectivity. (Xgimi)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

However, choosing among 4K Ultra HD projectors involves looking beyond resolution. Brightness affects visibility in rooms with ambient light, while colour reproduction, built-in speakers and streaming support can shape your viewing experience. The best 4K projectors for home use also vary in their strengths, with some prioritising portability and others focusing on gaming performance or cinematic visuals.

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Choosing the right model ultimately comes down to your viewing habits, available space and budget. Read on to explore five 4K Ultra HD projectors worth considering for your next big-screen upgrade.

Want to recreate the big-screen experience at home for movie nights, cricket matches or gaming sessions? The Epson EH-TW6250 projects images onto screens up to 500 inches, with 2,800 lumens of brightness and 3LCD technology for colourful visuals. Built-in Android TV also lets you stream entertainment without a separate streaming device.

Specifications - RESOLUTION 4K PRO-UHD with 4K enhancement technology - BRIGHTNESS 2,800 lumens of white and colour brightness - OPERATING SYSTEM Android TV - CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB-A and USB-B service port - PROJECTION AND AUDIO 40–500-inch screen size, built-in speaker - PROJECTION TECHNOLOGY 3LCD, 35,000:1 contrast ratio, 1.6x optical zoom Reasons to Buy - Bright, colourful visuals: 2,800 lumens of brightness help deliver vivid images. - Built-in Android TV: Access streaming services without needing an external streaming device. - Gaming-friendly performance: Input lag below 20ms makes it suitable for casual gaming. Reasons to Avoid - Not native 4K: Uses 4K enhancement technology rather than a native 4K imaging panel. - Lamp replacement costs: The lamp is rated for up to 4,500 hours in normal mode. - Limited HDMI connectivity: A single HDMI input may be restrictive if you connect several devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Epson EH-TW6250's picture quality, bright visuals and straightforward setup. Some also praise its performance for home cinema and gaming. However, feedback highlights concerns about fan noise, limited HDMI connectivity and washed-out dark scenes. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this projector?

Consider the Epson EH-TW6250 if you want a large-screen home cinema setup for films, streaming and gaming. Its bright output, built-in Android TV and flexible positioning make it versatile for different rooms. However, remember that its 4K PRO-UHD technology uses enhancement rather than native 4K resolution.

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Looking to bring the cinema experience home without investing in a dedicated home theatre setup? The BenQ GP520 offers 4K UHD projection on screens up to 200 inches, with 2,600 ANSI lumens of brightness and 98% Rec.709 colour coverage. Built-in Google TV makes streaming easy, while the 24W speakers provide integrated audio for everyday entertainment.

Specifications - RESOLUTION 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - BRIGHTNESS 2,600 ANSI lumens - OPERATING SYSTEM Google TV - CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 × HDMI 2.1, USB-C and 2 × USB-A - PROJECTION AND AUDIO Up to 200-inch screen size, dual 12W speakers - PROJECTION TECHNOLOGY DLP, 4LED light source, 98% Rec.709 colour coverage Reasons to Buy - Sharp 4K visuals: Delivers detailed images for films, sports and games. - Built-in Google TV: Access streaming apps without a separate streaming device. - Easy setup: Automatic focus and keystone correction help align the picture. Reasons to Avoid - No optical zoom: The fixed lens limits placement flexibility. - Average black levels: Dark scenes may lack depth, particularly in dimly lit viewing environments. - Limited bass: The built-in speakers offer convenient audio but may not deliver deep bass.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the BenQ GP520's sharp 4K picture, bright visuals and rich colour reproduction. Some also praise its easy setup and built-in speakers. However, feedback highlights concerns about black levels, occasional rainbow effects and limited bass. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this projector?

Consider the BenQ GP520 if you want a 4K projector for films, streaming and casual gaming. Its bright picture, built-in Google TV and integrated speakers make it a convenient home entertainment option. However, consider its black-level performance and fixed lens before buying.

Want a big-screen entertainment setup that doesn't require a permanent installation? The XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K combines a compact design with 4K projection, letting you enjoy films, sports, and games on screens up to 200 inches. Its RGB triple-laser light source delivers vibrant colours, while optical zoom makes it easier to adjust the image size. Built-in Google TV and Harman Kardon audio round out the experience.

Specifications - Resolution 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels, pixel-shift technology) - Brightness 1,600 ISO lumens - Operating system Google TV - Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 2 × HDMI, 2 × USB-A and 3.5mm audio output - Projection and audio 40–200-inch screen size, 7W Harman Kardon speaker - Projection technology DLP, RGB triple-laser light source, 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 0.98–1.3:1 optical zoom Reasons to Buy - Sharp, colourful visuals: 4K pixel-shift projection and RGB triple-laser technology deliver detailed images with vibrant colours. - Flexible placement: Optical zoom, autofocus and automatic keystone correction simplify setup. - Gaming support: VRR and low input lag support responsive gameplay at compatible resolutions and refresh rates. Reasons to Avoid - No built-in battery: You need access to a power outlet to use the projector. - Brightness has limitations: Images are best viewed in a dimly lit room rather than a brightly lit space. - Single built-in speaker: The 7W Harman Kardon speaker may not provide the immersive sound of a dedicated audio system.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K's sharp picture, vibrant colours and impressive brightness for its compact size. Some also praise its gaming performance and surprisingly capable built-in speaker. However, some users report rainbow effects and shifts in colour accuracy when using high-power mode. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this projector?

Consider the XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K if you want a portable projector for films, streaming and gaming without committing to a permanent home theatre setup. Its RGB triple-laser technology, optical zoom and Google TV make it versatile. However, you'll need a power outlet, and a dim room will help you get the most out of its picture quality.

Looking for a big-screen setup for films, sports and gaming? The ViewSonic CPB701-4K projects images up to 300 inches, with native 4K UHD resolution and 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Its 240Hz refresh rate and low input lag also make it worth considering for gaming, while the long-lasting lamp helps reduce replacement frequency.

Specifications Resolution Native 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) Brightness 3,500 ANSI lumens Operating system No built-in smart TV operating system Connectivity 2 × HDMI 2.0b, USB-A (power), 3.5mm audio out and RS-232 Projection and audio 30–300-inch screen size, built-in 10W speaker Projection technology DLP, lamp-based light source, 20,000:1 contrast ratio in SuperEco mode, 1.1x optical zoom Reasons to Buy Sharp 4K visuals: Native 3840 × 2160 resolution delivers detailed images. Gaming-friendly performance: Supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 4.2ms input lag at 1080p and 240Hz. Long lamp life: The lamp lasts up to 20,000 hours in SuperEco mode. Reasons to Avoid No built-in smart TV platform. You may need an external streaming device to access streaming apps. Gaming limitations: The 4.2ms input lag mode is limited to 1080p at 240Hz. Limited built-in audio: The 10W speaker may not deliver the immersive sound of a dedicated sound system. ated sound system.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the ViewSonic CPB701-4K's sharp picture, bright output and gaming performance. Some also value its large-screen projection and overall picture quality for home entertainment. However, its built-in speaker may not satisfy everyone, and you'll need an external device for streaming apps. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this projector?

Consider the ViewSonic CPB701-4K if you want native 4K resolution, high brightness and a large projection area for films, sports, or gaming. Its 240Hz refresh rate and low input lag improve compatibility and make it ideal for gaming. However, factor in the cost of a streaming device and external speakers for a more complete home entertainment experience.

Planning a home theatre setup for films, sport, and gaming? The XGIMI Horizon 20 is ideal for screens up to 300 inches, with 3,200 ISO lumens and an RGB triple-laser light source for vibrant colours. Google TV and built-in Netflix simplify streaming, while IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision support add to its appeal for movie enthusiasts.

Specifications - Resolution 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) - Brightness 3,200 ISO lumens - Operating system Google TV with built-in Netflix - Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 2 × HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and optical audio output - Projection and audio 40–300-inch screen size, dual 12W Harman Kardon speakers - Projection technology DLP, RGB triple-laser light source, 20,000:1 contrast ratio, optical zoom and lens shift Reasons to Buy - Sharp, colourful visuals: 4K UHD resolution and RGB triple-laser technology deliver detailed images with rich colours. - Built-in streaming: Google for convenient content without a separate streaming device. - Gaming features: Supports VRR, refresh rates up to 240Hz and input lag as low as 1ms at 1080p and 240Hz. Reasons to Avoid - Premium pricing: Its feature set comes at a higher cost than many conventional home projectors. - Requires a power outlet: The projector does not have a built-in battery for portable use. - Built-in audio has limits: The speakers are convenient, but a dedicated sound system may offer a more immersive experience.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the XGIMI Horizon 20's bright picture, vibrant colours and sharp 4K visuals. Some also praise its built-in Google TV interface and improved performance over older projectors. However, feedback mentions occasional software bugs and the high purchase price. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this projector?

Consider the XGIMI Horizon 20 if you want a premium projector for films, streaming and gaming. Its RGB triple-laser technology, 4K resolution, and support for IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision make it ideal for home cinema, while VRR and high refresh rates appeal to gamers. Its price may be difficult to justify if you only need a basic projector.

Factors to consider when purchasing a projector

Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD projectors for detailed visuals, especially for films or gaming on large screens.

Brightness: Compare ANSI or ISO lumens based on your room's lighting and preferred screen size.

Projection distance: Check the throw ratio and available space to ensure the projector fits your room.

Picture quality: Consider colour accuracy, contrast and HDR support for a more immersive viewing experience.

Smart features: Look for built-in Google TV or streaming apps for convenient access to content.

Gaming and connectivity: Check input lag, refresh rate, HDMI ports and wireless connectivity.

Audio and lifespan: Assess speaker quality, light-source longevity, warranty and overall 4K projector price in India.

How Do These Projectors Stack Up?

Product Resolution Brightness Projection and audio Epson EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD (4K enhancement technology) 2,800 lumens 40–500-inch screen, built-in speaker BenQ GP520 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) 2,600 ANSI lumens Up to 200-inch screen, dual 12W speakers XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K 4K UHD (pixel-shift technology) 1,600 ISO lumens Up to 200-inch screen, Harman Kardon speaker ViewSonic CPB701-4K 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) 3,500 ANSI lumens 30–300-inch screen, built-in 10W speaker XGIMI Horizon 20 4K UHD (3840 × 2160 pixels) 3,200 ISO lumens 40–300-inch screen, dual 12W Harman Kardon speakers

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FAQs Which bank offers are available on projectors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, shoppers can access eligible bank discounts on select electronics, including projectors. The offers include a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, subject to applicable terms. Additional discounts may be available through other eligible bank cards, so check the projector's product page before purchasing.

Can you buy projectors on EMI during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Yes, eligible projectors may be available with No-Cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Depending on the listing, shoppers can find EMI tenures of up to 18 months. Eligible credit card EMI transactions may also qualify for bank discounts. Check the available tenure, eligibility and final payable amount before placing your order.

Are exchange offers available on projectors during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Amazon promotes exchange offers across several product categories during its Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. However, exchange eligibility and benefits depend on the product, seller and applicable offer. Check the projector's product page and checkout options to see whether an exchange is available for your existing device and whether it reduces the final purchase price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.