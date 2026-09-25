YouTube brings Amazon, AJIO, Meesho and more to its shopping affiliate programme

YouTube is expanding its Shopping affiliate programme in India, bringing Amazon into the fold and preparing to add retailers such as AJIO, Meesho, Snapdeal and Tata CLiQ. The move gives creators more brands to work with while allowing viewers to discover and shop for products without leaving the Google-owned streaming platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the expansion and the new tools coming to YouTube.

YouTube adds Amazon and more retailers to its shopping programme

YouTube adds new shopping tools and retail partners for Indian creators (Unsplash)

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The new partners will join existing retailers on YouTube Shopping, including Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, Shopsy and Tira. Together, they will give creators access to products across categories ranging from fashion and beauty to everyday shopping.

The expansion comes as shopping-related activity on YouTube continues to grow in India. The company says more than 450 million logged-in users in the country actively search for shopping content, while watch time for such videos has risen 55% year-on-year.

Creator participation is also climbing. More than half of eligible Indian creators have joined the affiliate programme, marking a 200% increase over the previous year. YouTube says over 19 million videos have been tagged with products so far.

The financial incentive is growing, too. Average affiliate payouts to Indian creators increased by more than 160% between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The popular streaming platform is also introducing an interactive “Ask YouTube” feature that lets viewers ask questions about products directly from a video’s watch page. The tool will be available on mobile, with voice-based queries supported on smart TVs. Creators with audiences in different countries will also benefit from automatic product tagging that directs viewers to local retailers and currencies. New AI tools aim to simplify creator-brand partnerships {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The popular streaming platform is also introducing an interactive “Ask YouTube” feature that lets viewers ask questions about products directly from a video’s watch page. The tool will be available on mobile, with voice-based queries supported on smart TVs. Creators with audiences in different countries will also benefit from automatic product tagging that directs viewers to local retailers and currencies. New AI tools aim to simplify creator-brand partnerships {{/usCountry}}

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YouTube is updating how brands and creators collaborate, with several tools designed to make sponsored content easier to manage and promote.

Its Affiliate Partnerships Boost feature lets brands turn successful organic creator videos into paid advertisements. YouTube says brands such as Nykaa have adopted the tool ahead of seasonal shopping periods.

An upcoming feature, Ask Studio for Brand Partnerships, will use generative AI to help creators draft pitches and respond to advertiser briefs. Another planned addition, Creator Partnerships Boost, will allow creators to generate authorisation codes when publishing videos, helping advertisers access performance data and promote the content.

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YouTube is also testing Dynamic Brand Segments, which will let advertisers insert sponsored segments across as many as 20 long-form videos at once. The feature supports regional targeting and product shelves with direct calls to action.

Exclusive Affiliate Campaigns are expected to roll out next year, offering selected creators higher commission rates and performance bonuses for specific campaigns.