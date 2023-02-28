Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
YouTube remained down for thousands of users: Report

Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:42 AM IST

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users,(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics
youtube alphabet inc.
