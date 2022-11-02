YouTube unveils Pinch to Zoom, Precision seeking features | 10 points

Video streaming platform YouTube turned 17 this year, and has now undergone a makeover. It recently announced several new features to give a ‘modern and immersive viewing experience’ to the users. However, YouTube said the users shouldn't worry as the platform they know and have been using for past 17 years is still at its core.

Here the key features which YouTube has introduced for the users. 1. YouTube said it wanted to add vibrancy to the apps without detracting from the viewers' habits. After brainstorming, it introduced the ambient mode suign dynamic colour sampling. This mode gives a subtle effect and the app background colour adapts to match the video. 2. The video platform has updated the dark theme so that the colours pop on the screen. This feature will be available on web, mobile and the smart TVs.3. YouTube said the video playlists will now show more details about each playlists so that the viewers can easily jump right in. 4. To make the video watching easier, the YouTube links in the video descriptions have changed to buttons.

5. The actions such as like, share and download are now formatted to reduce distractions.6. The channel subscribe button has undergone a touch-up with a new shape and high contrast. It is no longer red in colour!7. YouTube also launched a pinch to zoom and precise seeking to all users starting October 24. With this feature, the users can easily zoom in and out of a video on the iOs or Android phone. When the user lets it go, the video stays zoomed in so that the users can enjoy rest of the video in greater detail.

8. The Precise Seeking feature means whether you are on desktop or mobile device, all you need to do is simply drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in the video player and the user will be able to make fine-tuned adjustments to get to the exact part in each video.

9. YouTube also unveiled the ability to long press anywhere on the player to seek and to double tap with two fingers to skip chapters. 10. The video platform added a graph that shows frequently replayed moments in a video.

