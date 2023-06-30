YouTube to halt video playback for people using Ad Blockers: Report

In a move aimed at restricting people from using adblockers, YouTube is running "a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium," reported The Verge. The statement came after some people began noticing a new prompt warning that video playback could be stopped if YouTube detected the repeated use of ad-blocking tools.

YouTube's experiments with advertisements have strained the patience of its users. (REUTERS)

"Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," Google spokesperson Oluwa Falodun said in an e-mail. “We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube.” Falodun further said that viewers can share their feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt if they feel they have been falsely flagged for using Ad Blocker.

However, the company's experiments with advertisements have strained the patience of its users. YouTube has introduced up to 10 non-skippable clips within a single ad break, and 30-second ads on television platforms.

Meanwhile, YouTube's ad-supported model YouTube Premium supports a diverse ecosystem of creators, and provides billions of people globally access to content for free with ads.

What does YouTube's Premium feature do?

YouTube Premium removes ads from the service and offers other benefits such as offline downloads and access to Music Premium for the cost of Rs. 139 per month or Rs. 1290 annually. The company announced in November that it surpassed 80 million subscribers on both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music.

