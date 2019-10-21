e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Andy Murray rise continues after Belgian triumph

The Scotsman, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, climbed 116 places to 127 following his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka -- his first title in two years.

tennis Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final.
Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final.(AP)
         

Former world number one Andy Murray was rewarded for his victory in Antwerp at the weekend, with another dramatic rise in the ATP rankings which were released on Monday.

The Scotsman, who is on the comeback trail after career-saving hip surgery, climbed 116 places to 127 following his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka -- his first title in two years.

Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles and spent 41 weeks at number one from November 2016 to August 2017, saw his ranking slip as low as 839 in July 2018 as his injured hip threatened to end his career.

At the end of September he was ranked down at 503, meaning he has climbed 376 places in three weeks.

He is now expected to take a break as his wife waits for the birth of their third child.

Novak Djokovic remains at number one, the 273rd week in his career that he holds the top spot, with Rafael Nadal just 320 points behind.

The only change in the top 10 sees the Japanese Kei Nishikori climbing one place from nine to eight with the Russian Karen Khachanov slipping down in the other direction.

ATP rankings as of October 21

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,920

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,085

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,425

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,740

8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,860 (+1)

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,785 (-1)

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575

11. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,545

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,370

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,280 (+1)

14. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,260 (-1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,950

16. John Isner (USA) 1,895

17. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,820 (+1)

18. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,681 (-1)

19. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,645

20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,620

...

127. Andy Murray (GBR) 4,42 (+116)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:16 IST

tags
top news
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News