e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Karen Khachanov reaches Dubai Championships second round

Karen Khachanov reaches Dubai Championships second round

Novak Djokovic faces Tunisian Malek Jaziri later on Monday in his first match since winning a record-extending eighth Australian Open earlier this month.

tennis Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:02 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dubai
Russia's Karen Khachanov reacts.
Russia's Karen Khachanov reacts.(AP)
         

Karen Khachanov earned a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin to reach the second round of the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The world number 17, who lives in the emirate, twice hit back from a break down in the opening set before cruising through the second.

“The first round is pretty tough, I always try to get used to it,” said Russian Khachanov.

“I’m really happy I could get the win. I have another match, another opportunity to play better, like always, to improve.”

Khachanov said he is in his element in expat-dominated Dubai, which has a large Russian community.

“This year I decided to train even more here, to spend more time. I really love Dubai,” he said. “It’s very international and it feels like kind of home with all the Russian people here.”

World number one Novak Djokovic faces Tunisian Malek Jaziri later on Monday in his first match since winning a record-extending eighth Australian Open earlier this month.

tags
top news
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
2 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner take tour of Taj Mahal
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News