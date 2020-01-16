e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Tennis / Sania enters women’s doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Sania enters women’s doubles semifinals of Hobart International

The fifth-seeded Indo-Ukrainian combination will now lock horns with the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

tennis Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:59 IST
PTI
PTI
Hobart
File image of Sania Mirza
File image of Sania Mirza(Getty Images)
         

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women’s doubles semifinals of the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok here on Thursday. Sania and Kichenok defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in a contest that lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

The fifth-seeded Indo-Ukrainian combination will now lock horns with the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

Zidansek and Bouzkova got the better of Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3 3-6 10-4 in their last-eight stage clash.

Sania and Kichenok made a strong start and broke their opponents twice to take the lead. They also did well to save four break points in the opening set. The second set went on serve till the eighth game before King and McHale broke Sania and Kichenok to draw level in the contest.

However, the third set was a stroll in the park for Sania and her partner as they dominated their opponents with superior serves.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to WTA circuit after two years. During her two-year break, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Before the ongoing event, Sania last played at China Open in October 2017. A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania is a former world No.1 in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles to her credit.

She retired from the singles competition in 2013 after becoming the most successful Indian woman tennis player. In 2007, she attained a career-high 27th position in the WTA singles chart.

tags
top news
‘Diplomatic isolation is important’: CDS Bipin Rawat calls out countries sponsoring terrorism
‘Diplomatic isolation is important’: CDS Bipin Rawat calls out countries sponsoring terrorism
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
After US-China trade deal, Sensex hits record high of 42,000 in early trade
After US-China trade deal, Sensex hits record high of 42,000 in early trade
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Activa 6G promises to raise the bar in Indian scooter segment
Activa 6G promises to raise the bar in Indian scooter segment
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Books & Authors: On JBS Haldane, the British scientist who became Indian
Books & Authors: On JBS Haldane, the British scientist who became Indian
trending topics
Tilak Express DerailedICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News