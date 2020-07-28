Covid-19 pandemic: Belgium introduces new social distancing measures

travel

Belgium’s prime minister has unveiled a set of drastic social distancing measures aimed at avoiding a new general lockdown amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that from next Wednesday contacts outside family circles will be limited to the same five people over the next four weeks. Belgian residents are currently allowed to meet with 15 different people. The measures don’t apply to children under the age of 12.

Wilmes said the new measures — which also include lowering crowd limits at public events to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors — could be sufficient to avoid further restrictions and to ensure children can return to school en masse in September.

Wilmes exhorted people to get back to working remotely when possible, and said shoppers should run errands alone from now on and limit the time they spend in stores to 30 minutes.

After a sharp decline of infections, Belgium has witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed cases over the past three weeks, especially in Antwerp province.

Mandatory face masks

Face masks were made compulsory 2 weeks ago in Belgium’s shops, cinemas, entertainment venues and other indoor spaces. The ruling on mandatory use of masks was in place previously on public transportation, but now has been extended to convention centres, places of worship, museums, libraries and more.

Australia, Belgium, Greece, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal have advised people to keep 1.5m apart to ensure social distancing measures aren’t violated.

