Home / Travel / ‘Shimla of Nepal’ misses tourists despite re-opening of hotels and travel business amid COVID-19

‘Shimla of Nepal’ misses tourists despite re-opening of hotels and travel business amid COVID-19

Usually packed with Indian tourists during summer months, the hotels of Makwanpur or ‘Shimla of Nepal’ are on the brink of collapse

travel Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Makwanpur [Nepal]
‘Shimla of Nepal’ misses tourists
‘Shimla of Nepal’ misses tourists(Twitter/RONBupdates)
         

Nepal’s Makwanpur, which is commonly referred to as “Shimla of Nepal” is missing tourists this year, especially from India, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though hotels in the Makwanpur have opened for business yet the tourists are nowhere to be seen.

The government of Nepal had allowed the hotels to operate from July 30.

Shivakumar Khatri, Chairman of Thaha Nagar Hotel Association, said the government has allowed them to open hotels but business is dry.

“The major destinations of Daman, Chitlang, Markhu, Bajrabarahi and Simbhanjyangare are without tourists. There are over 100 hotels in that area. They usually use to host Indian tourists along with domestic ones. Due to the pandemic, the flow (of tourists) has dropped to zero,” he said.

Makwanpur is known for its different vegetation and varied climate and it is normally flocked by tourists around the year.

The area is usually packed with Indian tourists during summer months.

“Along with the health crisis, the business in the area is also in crisis. Many hotels in the area are on brink of collapse,” Khatri said.

The hotel association is conducting a survey to gather information on the loss suffered by hoteliers due to unfavourable conditions caused by COVID-19.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

