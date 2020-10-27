e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / World-famous Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to reopen on November 1 in bid to boost Uttar Pradesh tourism amid Covid-19

World-famous Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to reopen on November 1 in bid to boost Uttar Pradesh tourism amid Covid-19

Normally, the tourist season in Dudhwa starts on November 15 and concludes on June 15 every year. Due to the unprecedented situation following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Dudhwa had to be closed mid-session on March 22.

travel Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Lakhimpur Kheri
Image of a tiger walking in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.
Image of a tiger walking in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.(Dudhwa Tiger Reserve)
         

In order to boost tourism amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the reopening of the world-famous Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has been moved earlier to November 1. “Strict Covid protocols for the tourists as well as those visiting DTR have been imposed this season starting November 1. Any violation of the protocol would be taken seriously,” Field director, DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI. Normally, the tourist season in Dudhwa starts on November 15 and concludes on June 15 every year. Due to the unprecedented situation following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Dudhwa had to be closed mid-session on March 22 during the last tourist season. The routine tourist season last year had also remained disturbed due to heavy rains and waterlogged corridors. This had affected the revenue of the park, though the almost zero tourist activities helped wild animals to reclaim their territories and rights without any hinderance, DTR officials said.

“Only those tourists clearing thermal scanning and having no symptoms of Covid-19 infection would be provided entry into the park premises. Each and every person entering the DTR, whether they are tourists, guides or visitors, would have to put on masks all time,” Pathak said, adding, any violation of this would lead to monetary fine. As per Covid guidelines of the UP government, tourists in the 11 to 64 years age-group would be allowed into the national park, he said, adding that entry of tourists below 10 years and above 65, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women would remain restricted. Pathak said only two tourists would be allowed to stay in a Dudhwa hut, which would be sanitized daily at the expenses of the tourists. “In order to maintain social distancing, elephant climbing would remain banned this season while in the Jungle Safari vehicle, only four tourists excluding driver and the guide would be allowed to ride,” he said. Pathak said no tourist would be allowed to walk during the jungle safari. He said the tourists would not be permitted to step out of their vehicles during jungle safari and their vehicle would be sanitized before and after every trip.

He urged tourists to observe rules for their own safety as well as that of the wildlife. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) comprising Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Sanctuary and Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary is home to Royal Bengal Tigers, one-horned rhinos, swamp deer, barking deer, spotted deer, crocodiles, wild elephants, over 400 avian species, mammals, reptiles, etc. Its natural flora and fauna, undisturbed water-bodies, grasslands, sal forests attract tourists, wildlife enthusiasts and researchers every year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras Case

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In