trending

100 robots showcase synchronized cheerleading routine at baseball game in Japan. Watch

Published on Oct 03, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The image shows the robots at a baseball game in Japan.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a cheerleading squad consisting of 100 robots was recently shared online. The clip showcases the humanoid robots at a baseball game in Japan. Shared on Guinness World Records (GWR) official Instagram page, the video is interesting to watch.

“Largest robot cheerleading squad: 100 Pepper humanoid robots, by Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. In a reply, to their own post, they added a bit more information about the record. “The robot squad was presented with their certificate at a recent baseball game - Fukuoka Softbank Hawks vs Chiba Lotte Marines at Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome in Japan,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 22 hours ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,200 likes and counting. It has also gathered different comments.

“It looked a bit strange at first,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is how the Matrix started,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

guinness world records instagram
