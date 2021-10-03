100 robots showcase synchronized cheerleading routine at baseball game in Japan. Watch

A video of a cheerleading squad consisting of 100 robots was recently shared online. The clip showcases the humanoid robots at a baseball game in Japan. Shared on Guinness World Records (GWR) official Instagram page, the video is interesting to watch.

“Largest robot cheerleading squad: 100 Pepper humanoid robots, by Softbank Robotics and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. In a reply, to their own post, they added a bit more information about the record. “The robot squad was presented with their certificate at a recent baseball game - Fukuoka Softbank Hawks vs Chiba Lotte Marines at Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome in Japan,” they wrote.

“It looked a bit strange at first,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is how the Matrix started,” joked another.

