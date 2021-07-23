100-year-old woman shares her life’s ‘secret.’ Wholesome video wins hearts

A video of a 100-year-old woman sharing meaningful life lessons has captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that her tips on how to live one’s life may impress you too, alongside it may also leave you smiling.

Shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, the video showcases an elderly woman named Kamala. “Life advice from a 100 year young Kamala,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the woman. Text appearing on the screen details Kamala’s life experiences, which include protesting with freedom fighters to celebrating India’s independence. The clip also shows her unveiling the ‘secret’ of her long life – and it mentions pizza too.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Best video on the Internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is such a wholesome video,” shared another. “She is so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON