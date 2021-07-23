Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 100-year-old woman shares her life’s ‘secret.’ Wholesome video wins hearts
trending

100-year-old woman shares her life’s ‘secret.’ Wholesome video wins hearts

"Life advice from a 100 year young Kamala,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The image shows 100-year-old woman named Kamala.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

A video of a 100-year-old woman sharing meaningful life lessons has captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that her tips on how to live one’s life may impress you too, alongside it may also leave you smiling.

Shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, the video showcases an elderly woman named Kamala. “Life advice from a 100 year young Kamala,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the woman. Text appearing on the screen details Kamala’s life experiences, which include protesting with freedom fighters to celebrating India’s independence. The clip also shows her unveiling the ‘secret’ of her long life – and it mentions pizza too.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Best video on the Internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is such a wholesome video,” shared another. “She is so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Post about three friends turning 100-year-old within days of each other wins hearts

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP