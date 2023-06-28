18-hour flight delay turned into a ‘private party’ for this man

Imagine you reach the airport on time, only to find out that your flight is delayed by 18 hours! What would you do in this scenario? Well, one might book another flight or go back to their home, unless you are Phill Stringer. When Stringer’s American Airlines flight was delayed by 18 hours, he stayed at the airport and waited. But that’s not where his story ends. Due to the flight delay, he was the only passenger onboard!

18-hour flight delay turned into a 'private party.'(Instgaram/@philstringer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stringer took to Instagram to share his experience. In a video, you can see him telling people that his flight was delayed by 18 hours. So when he went to board the plane, he found out that he was the only passenger traveling. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "18-hour delay turned this flight into a private party! Watch how the amazing crew and I made the most of it!"

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After landing, Stringer shared another update on his situation. In the clip, he shares that he landed at 4 am but he can’t leave the airport. Reason? Well, his baggage didn’t reach another airport.

The first video was shared by Stringer two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The share has also received more than 13,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual joked, "Why not just get a private jet instead." A second added, "Lol. This would be incredibly fun!!" "I would so do that just to hang out with the cabin crew. Like dude Air India cabin crew have always been awesome to fly with," commented a third. A fourth shared, "I wish every flight was like this."