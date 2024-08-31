2 passengers lock screaming toddler in flight toilet to stop her from crying and ‘educate her’

In an incident which left many social media users in disbelief, two passengers on a flight took it upon themselves to stop a screaming toddler. How they tried to “educate her” about not “disturbing” others with her cries has caused an outrage. Reportedly, the women locked the girl inside the plane’s toilet. The incident of two passengers locking a toddler in the toilet took place on a Juneyao Airlines flight. (Unsplash/laowai66)

The incident came to light when one of the passengers, Gou Tingting, who was involved in “educating” the child, recorded a video and shared it on China’s TikTok counterpart, Douyin.

What happened on the flight?

Gou claimed that the kid was screaming and crying loudly, which caused some passengers to put tissues in their ears and made some others move their seats, reported Metro. So, she and another of her fellow passengers locked the girl in the toilet to “set rules” and “let everyone have a good rest.” The toddler was travelling with her grandparents, and her grandmother allowed the women to handle her.

According to the outlet, the incident took place on a Juneyao Airlines flight. The airline released a statement saying that it launched an investigation into the matter and also reached out to the kid’s parents. Reportedly, the toddler’s mother “expressed understanding” of the two strangers who locked the kid in the toilet.

How did social media react?

People were angry about how the strangers treated a kid, saying it is normal for a toddler to cry while flying. “Children cannot control their emotions when they are one or two years old. What’s wrong with crying? Didn’t you cry when you were young too?,” an individual wrote on the Chinese social media platform Douyin.

Another person added, “We should be thinking about how public spaces can better accept and accommodate young children.”

Juneyao Airlines’ statement:

“In order to avoid disturbing other passengers’ rest, with the consent of his grandmother, two passengers took the child to the toilet for education. During the process, the child’s grandmother went with him and waited at the toilet door. We have verified the situation with the child’s mother by phone. The child’s mother said that she had learned about the whole incident from her grandmother, and expressed her understanding of the two passengers’ behaviour of assisting in the plane,” read a part of the statement, reported the outlet.