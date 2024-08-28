Baker faces backlash for preparing bread mid-flight, sparks health and hygiene concerns

When on a flight, people wish to have a peaceful journey without any disruptions. However, it seems like, one woman had another plans as she decided to bake a sourdough bread while on a flight bound for Spain. Instagram user and baker Maria Baradell posted a video of making fresh bread from scratch for her sister. Since she posted the video, numerous people took to the comments section of the post and slammed her for being inconsiderate towards other passengers. The woman was seen preparing for the bread while being inside the plane.

The video opens to show the woman mixing flour, water, yeast, salt and other ingredients to prepare the dough. She then lets the dough rest and folds it again after a few hours. She also showed how the bread had risen after a few hours of giving it a rest. (Also Read: Passenger proposes to boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, viral video melts hearts. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a week ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: ‘ ₹400 rajma chawal’: SpiceJet flight delay, Delhi airport food price leaves Redditor furious)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Most of you people are getting really absurd in the hunt for views and likes."

Another Instagram user said, "As a celiac if I sat next to you, or in front or behind- that flour dust could make me sick for weeks."

Wendy Griswold Conway, an Instagram user, commented, "I’m just thinking of all the nasty stuff she touched in the plane and is now kneading the dough."

A fourth added, "I have celiacs and would have been very upset to have my entire long-haul flight contaminated so you could pull an Instagram stunt."

"This is highly unsanitary and completely devoid of the thought of your neighbor!" posted user Osas.