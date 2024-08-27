Passenger proposes to boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, viral video melts hearts. Watch

Marriage proposals mark a significant moment in a person's life. Many times, people even plan to propose in a grand and special way. Doing the same, Instagram user Aishwarya Bansal expressed her love and proposed to her boyfriend onboard an IndiGo flight. Bansal shared the wholesome moment when she walked down the flight path and got down on her knees with a ring. The video shows the woman proposing onboard the IndiGo flight.

The video opens to show Bansal and her boyfriend, Amulya Goyal, boarding the flight. The shot later cuts to Bansal walking towards Goyal and the flight attendant making an announcement for the couple. As soon as she reaches him, four other passengers hold a paper that reads, "Will you marry me?"

The woman then expresses her love and puts the ring on his finger. (Also Read: Pilot's emotional proposal to flight attendant mid-air will tug at your heartstrings. Watch)

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, Bansal wrote, "Omg, the way I thought it was better than that. I wanted to surprise him in some unique way, and randomly, this idea came to my mind. I was not even sure if the crew would allow it or not, but now you know what happened."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 26. Since being posted, it has gained more than two million views. The video also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "How sweet is this."

Another person shared, "Aaisa proposal toh main bhi deserve krta hu (I also deserve a proposal like this)."

"Do they give meal for free if it's like that then I can propose my husband once again for marriage," commented user Hina Waqas.

A fourth added, "Please, can you help me how you requested IndiGo to do this? I'm excited to know the process behind this"