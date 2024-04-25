 Pilot's emotional proposal to flight attendant mid-air will tug at your heartstrings. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Pilot's emotional proposal to flight attendant mid-air will tug at your heartstrings. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 25, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Captain Konrad of LOT Polish Airlines proposed his girlfriend, who works as a stewardess, onboard. A video showcasing his wholesome proposal went viral.

Proposals mark a significant milestone in relationships. Many people plan meticulously to make a proposal extra special for their partners. And that's exactly what Captain Konrad of LOT Polish Airlines did. He proposed to his girlfriend, who works as a stewardess, on board. A video showcasing his wholesome proposal was shared on social media and went viral.

Snapshot of the flight Captain to and his girlfriend.
Snapshot of the flight Captain to and his girlfriend.

The video shows Captain Konrad saying that he met his now fiancé 1.5 years ago on a flight to Krakow, Poland. So, since his flight was again to Krakow, he decided to propose to her on that day.

Konrad can be seen speaking into the microphone of the plane. He visibly gets emotional as he declares his love and asks her to marry him. The woman, upon hearing the emotional words, comes running to him and says yes. (Also Read: Woman shares her dreamy proposal video, netizens say they are ‘manifesting this’)

As LOT Polish Airlines shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Engagement on board LOT! Captain Konrad proposed to Stewardess Paula during a flight to Kraków, the city where they first met.You won't see anything more touching today."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The clip also has over 17,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful! Thank you LOT for sharing the beautiful stories of your employees."

A second posted, "Very nice moment seen in person from row 3; there were a lot of wet eyes onboard; best wishes for a long and happy future together."

"A huge congratulations! Wishing you both many years of happiness and love," commented a third. (Also Read: 'What a moment': Man's heartfelt proposal is a hit with netizens)

A fourth added, "Absolutely, wonderful! Congratulations to the happy couple! Awesome of Lot Polish Airlines to allow the world to see this beautiful proposal of marriage! I have been an inflight employee of Air Canada, and this is one of the best occasions on a flight that I have seen!"

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Pilot's emotional proposal to flight attendant mid-air will tug at your heartstrings. Watch
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
