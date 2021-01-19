IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / $220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password
A decade ago, Thomas was given 7,002 bitcoins for making an explainer video about how cryptocurrency works. (representational image)(Unsplash)
A decade ago, Thomas was given 7,002 bitcoins for making an explainer video about how cryptocurrency works. (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password

Stefan Thomas says he has made peace with this state of events.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:46 AM IST

We all know how tiresome it can be to remember passwords for all the various devices and accounts one uses on a daily basis. What may be even more annoying is when one has to change their password because they've forgotten their older one. All the verification steps can make the whole ordeal rather cumbersome. But can you imagine losing a fortune of millions because you forgot your password? If that thought left you with a sour taste in your mouth, then wait until you hear the story of Stefan Thomas, a German-born programmer who lives in San Francisco. Thomas forgot the password to his almost $220 million worth bitcoin fortune. Yet, he has turned that experience into a meaningful life lesson. His story may leave you fascinated.

A decade ago, Thomas was given 7,002 bitcoins for making an explainer video about how cryptocurrency works, reports BBC. Back then, their value was merely a few dollars each. However, now the 7,002 bitcoins are worth $220 million. But as luck would have it, the password that would have give Thomas the access to an IronKey, a small hard drive that holds the private keys to a digital wallet with the said bitcoins, is lost.

Thomas had written the password on a piece of paper which is misplaced. He has ten attempts to guess the password, out of which he has already used eight, reports UPI.com. After two more failed attempts, the password will encrypt itself, making the wallet impossible to access.

Through this unfortunate circumstance, Thomas seems to be taking away a positive lesson. "It was actually a really big milestone in my life where, like, I sort of realized how I was going to define my self-worth going forward. It wasn't going to be about how much money I have in my bank account," he said, reports UPI.com.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoins
app
Close
e-paper
The incident took place at the Dabri Mor Metro station on the Magenta line.(Twitter/@CISFHQrs)
The incident took place at the Dabri Mor Metro station on the Magenta line.(Twitter/@CISFHQrs)
trending

CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The official Twitter handle of CISF shared a clip of the incident that has now garnered praise from tweeple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, lifts dumbbells during a one-on-one training session which his father organized at the Buddhist temple Joshin-ji in Tokyo, Japan,(REUTERS)
Kyuta Kumagai, 10, lifts dumbbells during a one-on-one training session which his father organized at the Buddhist temple Joshin-ji in Tokyo, Japan,(REUTERS)
trending

Meet Japan's 10-year-old sumo wrestler Kyuta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:01 AM IST
At 85 kilograms (187 lb), Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows one of the rescued pythons.(ANI)
The image shows one of the rescued pythons.(ANI)
trending

Two giant pythons rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST
One 7-feet-long-python was rescued quickly, while the 11-feet-long took refuge inside the JCB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A decade ago, Thomas was given 7,002 bitcoins for making an explainer video about how cryptocurrency works. (representational image)(Unsplash)
A decade ago, Thomas was given 7,002 bitcoins for making an explainer video about how cryptocurrency works. (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Stefan Thomas says he has made peace with this state of events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cat named Goku.(Reddit/@Shade3177)
The image shows a cat named Goku.(Reddit/@Shade3177)
trending

Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
“Bro that little guy loves you. You're a lucky dude, that kind of kitty love is incredibly special,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sarah Fuller.(Twitter/@SarahFuller_27)
The image shows Sarah Fuller.(Twitter/@SarahFuller_27)
trending

History-making woman kicker tweets about being invited to Biden’s inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST
“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Sarah Fuller posted Sunday on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Atlanta.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image shows Atlanta.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA posts pic of Atlanta from space in honour of Martin Luther King’s birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:55 PM IST
“Magical,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valeria Schmidt, nicknamed as "Teddy Bear Mama", hugs teddy bears in Harsany, Hungary,(REUTERS)
Valeria Schmidt, nicknamed as "Teddy Bear Mama", hugs teddy bears in Harsany, Hungary,(REUTERS)
trending

Over 20,000 teddy bears are ‘hibernating’ at a warehouse in Hungry. Here’s why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Nicknamed "Teddy Bear Mama", Valeria Schmidt looks after her precious collection of bears, now packed up in plastic bags for their unusually long winter sleep as Hungary remains in partial lockdown due to a resurgence of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a meme shared under the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter(Twitter/@Piyush_Dashore7)
The image shows a meme shared under the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter(Twitter/@Piyush_Dashore7)
trending

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Twitter is buzzing with #WeMetOnTwitter memes. Posts may make you giggle hard
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a mouse scurrying around in Yulia Putintseva's room.(Twitter/@PutintsevaYulia)
The image shows a mouse scurrying around in Yulia Putintseva's room.(Twitter/@PutintsevaYulia)
trending

Tennis player Yulia Putintseva tweets video of ‘unwanted roommate’. It’s a mouse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:37 PM IST
"Been trying to change the room for two hours already! No one came to help due to quarantine situation," Putintseva said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a video of the mouse scurrying about her room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
trending

Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 B.C. till 2150 B.C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Joe Biden with a doggo.(Twitter/@NaomiBiden)
The image shows Joe Biden with a doggo.(Twitter/@NaomiBiden)
trending

Joe Biden's dog Major welcomed to White House by Josh Groban at 'indoguration'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Singer Josh Groban closed the ceremony with the rewrite of (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window" by Patti Page, changing the lyrics to "I'm adopting that doggie in the window."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anwar Knight sliding down a snowy slope.(Instagram/@anwarknight)
The image shows Anwar Knight sliding down a snowy slope.(Instagram/@anwarknight)
trending

Reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
“Sliding right into the Olympic foot-sledding team!” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the happy doggo.(Instagram/@DannyDeraney)
The image shows the happy doggo.(Instagram/@DannyDeraney)
trending

Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The doggo’s expression after receiving the gift is enough to melt one’s heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Allie Shroyer standing in front of the doorbell camera.(Facebook/@Kristen Shroyer)
The image shows Allie Shroyer standing in front of the doorbell camera.(Facebook/@Kristen Shroyer)
trending

Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The clip starts with Allie standing in front of the camera and rehearsing her sales pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP