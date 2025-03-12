22-year-old student auctions virginity for 18 crore, Hollywood star wins bid: 'I'm glad'

In a bold and controversial move, 22-year-old Manchester student Laura made headlines worldwide by auctioning her virginity online, ultimately securing a staggering ₹18 crore (£1.7 million). Hosted on an escort agency’s platform, the auction drew interest from powerful figures, including politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities. In the end, it was a Hollywood star who placed the winning bid. She attended exclusive events to meet potential bidders before a competitive auction took place.(Pexel)

According to the Mirror, despite her religious upbringing, Laura expressed no regrets about her decision. She justified her choice as a practical step toward financial security, contrasting it with how most women lose their virginity without any tangible benefits.

“I don’t regret it,” she said. “Many girls lose their virginity without getting anything in return. At least I secured my future.”

The auction drew widespread attention, with wealthy individuals competing to place bids. Laura confirmed that among those interested were prominent politicians and business magnates. After finalizing the agreement, she underwent a medical examination in the presence of the buyer to confirm her virginity. The process was managed discreetly to protect the identities of all parties involved.

‘A rational choice’

After selling her virginity to a Hollywood A-lister, Laura opened up about the reasoning behind her controversial decision. While many hoped for a meaningful first-time experience, Laura saw an opportunity to benefit from it financially.

Despite receiving a life-changing sum and sharing the moment with a famous actor, she explained that her choice to sign up with the escort agency Cinderella Escorts stemmed from a practical mindset. "Whoever I lost it to wouldn’t have been likely to be my forever partner," she said. Calling herself a "rational person," Laura stands by her decision, stating that she has no regrets.

The British student shared her reasoning according to the outlet: "I'm glad that I made this decision, as I think very rationally as a person. The likelihood that I would have lost my virginity to someone who would never have married me afterwards anyway was very high. It wasn't worth it to me."

She attended exclusive events to meet potential bidders before a competitive auction took place just months later. After spending the night with the wealthy actor—who had previously visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island—Laura now plans to embrace the sugar baby lifestyle. She is seeking wealthy benefactors willing to pay £30,000 a month for her company, reported the outlet.