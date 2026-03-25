22-year-old UK woman lands job in Bengaluru, asks if relocating to India is safe

She added, “I know people say parts of India can be quite bad for women's safety. I’d like to be able to feel comfortable around the city on my own. Any advice or thoughts would be great!”

“22 year old British female potentially moving to Bengaluru,” the Redditor wrote. She continued, “Hello, I’m a 22 year old female from the UK. I’ve been offered a job in Bengaluru but I’m unsure about taking it. I’m worried I’ll be lonely or potentially feel unsafe. Is there much of a young expat community in Bengaluru? What is it like for young females?”

A 22-year-old British woman has turned to social media for advice as she considers a job offer that would require a move to Bengaluru. Sharing her concerns about safety and potential loneliness, she asked the expat community for an honest look at what life is like for young women in the city.

What did social media say? An individual posted, “If you're white, people will definitely look at you - out of curiosity or otherwise. I think you should only take opinions from other expats. Locals like me can't exactly tell how it could go for you. If the pay isn't amazing and if you've not been exposed to travelling in Asian countries, then I wouldn't recommend it.”

Another commented, “Hi, I'm an American girl! I'll give it to you straight, you're gonna be stared at. A lot. If ever you feel like something isn't right with someone touching you, make a scene about it. Those types of people expect you to keep quiet. Also, idk where you're gonna live, but I'd recommend living in gated communities where other expats are. I don't live in one personally, and I wish I did, but alas, I work a local job lol. Just like any city, it's not unsafe all the time, but you do have to stay aware. It's a big cultural difference, but once you're used to it, it can be nice. I especially enjoy that almost anything you want done (nails, laundry, doctors, etc) can be a home service!”

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A third expressed, “What area are you looking to stay in Bangalore? Staying close to where you work, maybe within a 9km radius, would be ideal since you will be living by yourself. The city is not bad at all. Bangalore is a very warm and welcoming place for every single person from any part of the world.” A fourth wrote, “Bangalore is quite safe for women. I cannot comment about other parts of India - I have lived here since birth, and I can vouch for this. Within Bangalore, some localities can be troubling. But on a holistic POV - it is safe.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)