Techie earning $85,000 in Canada considers moving to India for ₹26 LPA FAANG job, internet reacts

The person urged that they are looking for “genuine takes,” not just on the financial aspect of the shift, but also on its impact on their lifestyle.

The techie added, “On paper the Canada number looks bigger but I'm alone here, spending heavily on rent and cost of living, and the rupee conversion doesn't tell the whole story.”

“Canada $85k Cloud Engineer vs FAANG India ₹26.78 LPA — which makes more sense for my situation?” the individual wrote in a Reddit post, adding, “Currently working in Canada as a Cloud Engineer at $85k. Solo here, the entire family is in India. Just got a FAANG offer in India at ₹26.78 LPA.”

A Cloud Engineer’s dilemma has gone viral after taking to social media to ask whether to trade an $85,000 salary in Canada for a FAANG offer of ₹26.78 LPA in India. Currently living alone abroad, the engineer noted that, despite the higher dollar figure, the "rupee conversion doesn't tell the whole story." He also expressed concerns about high rent, a soaring cost of living, and the emotional toll of being away from family.

What did social media say? The post ignited a fierce debate on social media, leaving the internet divided. While some cautioned him against returning to India, others insisted that the move back home was the smarter choice.

An individual posted, “If you can obtain PR and citizenship in Canada, it’s a life-changing event not just for you but for your entire progeny. That would alter their entire course of life. I would say, don’t be scared by the grind; go through it and build yourself. You can always land a better job later. Even if you earn crores in India, you are still just a falling bridge, pothole, or some dehati mowing you down away from danger. Why would you bet on India when its leaders themselves have given up on it as it can be seen by their kids living abroad. Another expressed, “$85K is on the lower side. Why not aim to earn more by changing jobs? I wouldn’t move to India because the reason I moved was not just money.”

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A third commented, “Trust me, a salary of ₹26.78 LPA in India is significantly higher than $85k in Canada.” A fourth wrote, “$85k in Canada is very low. If you can get $125k+ in Canada, you can thrive (as a single). But 85k is extremely low considering the cost of living. I can’t comment on income in India, but I would assume having a FAANG experience in your profile is going to help you a lot.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)