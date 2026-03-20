Techie rejects ₹47 LPA job in Pune, says 'Package was good, company was great but...'

“I recently got a fantastic job offer of Rs. 47 LPA in Pune for a senior role. The package was good and the company was great, but the position demanded skills I don’t fully possess yet. I politely rejected the offer, explaining that I am not ready to deliver at that level right now,” Mali wrote in an X post.

A techie’s decision to turn down a high-paying job offer has sparked a discussion online, with many praising his honesty while others questioning the move. Taking to X, Vanesh Mali, an engineering manager, shared that he had received a job offer worth ₹47 LPA for a senior role in Pune. He called the company “great” and the package “fantastic”, but said that he chose to decline it.

Responding to comments, Mali explained that his decision was based on the expectations that come with such roles. “When we have a high-paying job then we have high expectations from leadership. And we can’t take much time to learn it. I thought it a little risky to accept,” he said.

He added that while skills can be learned on the job, failing to deliver at that level could be risky both for him and the organisation. “When someone pays huge money and if we don't deliver at that level then it may become a risk for us. And may be inconvenience for the organization. Though yes I agree that skills can be learned on the job,” he said.

(Also Read: Techie earning nearly ₹50 lakh quits after getting 3% hike: ‘I stayed loyal for years’)

Social media divided Meanwhile, the post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Some praised his decision, calling it a rare example of integrity. “Turning down ₹47 LPA because you want to deliver real value instead of just taking the paycheck shows serious integrity and long-term thinking. Most people would jump at it. You'll be more than ready next time—and probably at even better terms. Keep building! All the best in your endeavours,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Takes massive guts to walk away from a number like that, Vanesh! Huge respect for your self-awareness and integrity. Not many have the courage to choose competence over a paycheck.”

“Good decision..Have been through a situation where I refused to get into negotiations with the HR even though their offer would’ve been highest at that point but I went ahead with the lowest offer. Haven’t regretted that decision till date,” shared a third user.

“Respect for choosing integrity over the paycheck. That kind of self-awareness usually pays off bigger in the long run. You'll land something even better when you're 100% ready. Keep grinding!” said another.

Others, however, argued that growth often comes from stepping into roles that challenge existing skills.

“Frankly it works for you but thats not great advice in general if people didnt take risks in life amazing companies won't be born,” one user wrote.

“But that's the whole point of levelling up, right? If you get into jobs which expect you to do what you are already doing, then there's no growth. If the role doesn't align with your career ladder, then it makes sense,” commented another.