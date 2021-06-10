23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

A new officer of an Arkansas police department has turned into a hero for a family of a newborn as he went above and beyond to save the little one’s life. You’ll also want to applaud the 23-year-old officer Hubbard after knowing the story of how he saved the baby from chocking on medicine.

The infant’s father Joe Chronister was giving anti-gas drops to his newborn boy Grady when suddenly he began to choke, reports Fox News. The family quickly called the emergency services when the three-week-old infant started turning ‘purple.’

It was officer Hubbard who answered the call. Accessing the situation, he quickly jumped into action and started patting Grady on his back which eventually helped dislodge the medicine and clear his airways.

Pottsville Arkansas Police Department also took to Facebook to share an image of the officer and the baby:

"Whenever I rolled up on this call, anytime I deal with something that involves a child, I think about how the parents would want me to treat the child as if it was mine," the policeman told Fox News. He added that the incident left him overwhelmed and he started crying after reaching his car from the scene of the incident.

“Got him breathing and got him crying, which is a good thing,” Chronister told Fox 16. “He saved my baby’s life,” he added.

Officer Hubbard will be awarded with a life-saving award later this month.

