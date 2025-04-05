27-year-old influencer throws 'anti-celibacy' party to celebrate ‘minor victories’
BySimran Singh
Apr 05, 2025 12:54 PM IST
Kayla Kane’s “anti-celibacy” party after a successful date has gone viral for celebrating life’s small but meaningful milestones.
Kayla Kane, a 27-year-old content creator, isn’t one to celebrate personal milestones with grand gestures. She typically keeps birthdays low-key and often lets major life events pass without much fanfare. However, after breaking a year-long dry spell following a recent date, Kane decided the occasion deserved recognition. To commemorate the moment, she hosted an “anti-celibacy” party, inviting her closest friends to join in the unconventional celebration.
The celebration included a pink cake that read “1 year celibacy” with an “X” drawn over it in frosting. A video of the moment posted to Instagram racked up over 700,000 views and prompted thousands of supportive comments, many from people saying they now feel encouraged to celebrate “minor victories” in their own lives.
“I personally have just been trying to put myself out there and experience things, and that was worth celebrating,” Kane said. “Something I love about this generation is just everybody is so unserious, and it brings so much more joy just back into little things and minor victories in life.”