Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27-year-old influencer throws 'anti-celibacy' party to celebrate ‘minor victories’

BySimran Singh
Apr 05, 2025 12:54 PM IST

Kayla Kane’s “anti-celibacy” party after a successful date has gone viral for celebrating life’s small but meaningful milestones.

Kayla Kane, a 27-year-old content creator, isn’t one to celebrate personal milestones with grand gestures. She typically keeps birthdays low-key and often lets major life events pass without much fanfare. However, after breaking a year-long dry spell following a recent date, Kane decided the occasion deserved recognition. To commemorate the moment, she hosted an “anti-celibacy” party, inviting her closest friends to join in the unconventional celebration.

The celebration included a pink cake that read “1 year celibacy” with an “X."(Instagram/@kaylakane)
The celebration included a pink cake that read “1 year celibacy” with an “X."(Instagram/@kaylakane)

The celebration included a pink cake that read “1 year celibacy” with an “X” drawn over it in frosting. A video of the moment posted to Instagram racked up over 700,000 views and prompted thousands of supportive comments, many from people saying they now feel encouraged to celebrate “minor victories” in their own lives.

“I personally have just been trying to put myself out there and experience things, and that was worth celebrating,” Kane said. “Something I love about this generation is just everybody is so unserious, and it brings so much more joy just back into little things and minor victories in life.”

Take a look at the video:

Also read: Startup Mahakumbh controversy: ‘India vs China’ display at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam draws criticism

But the evening wasn’t just about Kane. Her friends shared stories of their own dating lives, turning the night into a celebration of vulnerability, connection, and trying new things. “The whole event was about encouraging new experiences, encouraging open-mindedness as well and just opening yourself up to saying yes to the world sometimes,” she said.

Kane said the best part of the night was documenting it all through photos and videos. Although she was nervous to share it online, the overwhelming support made her feel validated. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I think that this will inspire other people to just again, find some more joy in those little things,’” she said. “It was received way better than I thought it would be.”

She also clarified that the party wasn’t meant to mock celibacy or those who choose it—it was simply about making space for more joy in life.

Kane believes part of the video’s appeal lies in its reminder to pause and appreciate small moments in an increasingly fast-paced world. “It’s just such a ‘go go’ atmosphere that people rarely leave time to take a moment for these little things that do matter,” she said. “And, if you’re not celebrating the big things, then you’re definitely not celebrating the small things.”

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis agrees that there’s nothing wrong with celebrating moments like these—as long as it’s something you truly want to do. She said making room for joy is vital to mental well-being.

Also read: New hire rues Mumbai move within a month, wants to relocate to Gurgaon: ‘Perpetually crowded, under construction’

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 27-year-old influencer throws 'anti-celibacy' party to celebrate ‘minor victories’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On