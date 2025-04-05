27-year-old influencer throws 'anti-celibacy' party to celebrate ‘minor victories’

But the evening wasn’t just about Kane. Her friends shared stories of their own dating lives, turning the night into a celebration of vulnerability, connection, and trying new things. “The whole event was about encouraging new experiences, encouraging open-mindedness as well and just opening yourself up to saying yes to the world sometimes,” she said.

Kane said the best part of the night was documenting it all through photos and videos. Although she was nervous to share it online, the overwhelming support made her feel validated. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I think that this will inspire other people to just again, find some more joy in those little things,’” she said. “It was received way better than I thought it would be.”

She also clarified that the party wasn’t meant to mock celibacy or those who choose it—it was simply about making space for more joy in life.

Kane believes part of the video’s appeal lies in its reminder to pause and appreciate small moments in an increasingly fast-paced world. “It’s just such a ‘go go’ atmosphere that people rarely leave time to take a moment for these little things that do matter,” she said. “And, if you’re not celebrating the big things, then you’re definitely not celebrating the small things.”

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis agrees that there’s nothing wrong with celebrating moments like these—as long as it’s something you truly want to do. She said making room for joy is vital to mental well-being.

