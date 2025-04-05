Startup Mahakumbh controversy: ‘India vs China’ display at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam draws criticism

Startup Mahakumbh 2025, being held in Delhi, is serving as a platform to connect thousands of startups and investors from across the world. Earlier, India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, sparked a controversy while speaking at the event by comparing startup landscapes between India and China. He ignited a heated debate when he said that while China focuses on high-end tech, India is stuck creating quick grocery deliveries or gig work. Fresh fuel is added to that row in the form of a display board placed outside Bharat Mandapam, where Startup Mahakumbh is taking place. The board titled “India Vs China: The startup reality check” compares the technological innovations achieved by both countries. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai shared this image of a display board outside Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, where Startup Mahakumbh is being held. (X/@TVMohandasPai)

“This is at Start up MahaKumbh in Delhi. Minister ⁦@PiyushGoyal⁩ why are the organisers pushing Chinese propaganda against India? We have more than 4500 deep tech start ups as per Traxn. They are small due to lack of capital because funding is less. Need help not this,” Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai wrote on X.

The board claims that Chinese startups are working on EV, battery tech, semiconductors, AI, Global logistics and trade, robotics and automation, and deep tech and infrastructure. The areas listed under India are food delivery, fancy ice cream, instant grocery delivery, betting and fantasy sports, and reels and influencer economy.

The share quickly gained traction from social media users, prompting many to speak their minds. An individual wrote, “Extremely poor taste on the part of the organisers.” Another commented, “From inspiring startup founders to insulting startup founders. We have come a long way - on the wrong side.” A third added, “Self-introspection is one thing. Self-ridicule is completely different. Displaying such a standee at “Startup Mahakumbh ~ Bharat innovates” is absurd!”

However, a few defended the organisers' placement of the board. One individual expressed, “This is a reality, not propaganda. We genuinely need support—but that support should come from investors who are willing to invest in India, not just profit from it.”

What did Piyush Goyal say?

While speaking at Startup Mahakumbh, the minister said, “Should we aspire to be, or are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls?”

“What are India’s startups of today? We are focused on food delivery apps, turning unemployed youth into cheap labour so the rich can get their meals without moving out of their house,” he added.

He continued, “We are very proud of what India has done, but are we the best in the world as yet? Not yet.”