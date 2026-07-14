29-year-old techie earns 7 lakh/month by moonlighting with US company, says 80 lakh savings aren't enough

An Indian techie has revealed that he earns a whopping ₹7 lakh per month by working two jobs. However, the impressive paycheck comes at the cost of time and health — speaking to podcaster and mutual fund advisor Anshuman Sharma, the man revealed that he works 16 hours a day and still worries about financial security.

A techie shared how he earns ₹7 lakh per month but still worries about finances. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In a recent appearance on the personal finance show Fix Your Finance, the techie — named Rohit — said that despite owning two houses, a new car, and holding over ₹80 lakhs in savings, the looming threat of AI-driven layoffs keeps him anxious.

Moonlighting in India

The conversation on Fix Your Finance by Anshuman Sharma began with a phone call from Rohit, who explained that he works two IT jobs to earn ₹7 lakh per month.

“I'm working for two companies — one in day and one in night,” Rohit said, adding that working two jobs takes up 16 hours a day.

During the conversation, the 29-year-old also revealed that one of his jobs is with a US-based company.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked why he feels the need to work 16 hours a day, Rohit revealed that he grew up in financially difficult circumstances where his brother gave up his education so he could study. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked why he feels the need to work 16 hours a day, Rohit revealed that he grew up in financially difficult circumstances where his brother gave up his education so he could study. {{/usCountry}}

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“Only one person could study… so my brother taught me. It's like a burden on me that if I can't do it, it's like a family failure,” he explained.

Financial anxiety despite ₹ 7 lakh/month

Rohit’s worries about money didn't stop even after his income shot up. He recently became a father, which led to some big life changes and new expenses.

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"I became a father... my family asked me to buy a car," the Indian employee said.

Shortly after buying the car, he also bought a 2 BHK flat for ₹85 lakh. Even though he makes good money, the fear of losing his IT job keeps him anxious.

"The point is, I am doing an IT job and you know, the AI is booming," Rohit said. "I think like if suppose anything goes wrong, my income just got reduced. How I can handle that?"

Surprisingly, Rohit already has a large amount of money saved up. When Sharma asked how much he has managed to save, Rohit shared his portfolio — "In my mutual funds, yesterday I hit 70 lakh, 2 lakh in stock market, and yeah, 10 lakhs in FD," he said.

Over ₹ 80 lakh in savings

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Despite having ₹82 lakh in savings, Rohit still feels the pressure of his monthly expenses. Once his house is delivered, his home EMI will be ₹60,000, and his car EMI is ₹28,000. Along with other household costs, he expects his monthly expenses to reach ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh.

“You have 4 years of your expenses saved up in your assets. What is the stress?” Anshuman asked the techie.

Rohit then admitted that working 16 hours a day leaves him with no life outside of work. "It's very rare that I am giving time to people and all. So in that situation, I just want to go out," Rohit said.

However, when asked if he could quit his day job to get his time back, Rohit explained that he has a massive target in mind before he can slow down.

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"In next 5 to 6 years, I want to save up to 7 or 8 crores. Then I will just leave that job and only continue my US job," Rohit said.

(Also read: ₹70 LPA opens up about burnout, zero social life">'I've been moonlighting my entire career': Techie earning over ₹70 LPA opens up about burnout, zero social life)