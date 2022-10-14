30-year-old eel gets CT scan, zoo shares fascinating images. Seen them yet?

A post shared by Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium has created a buzz among people. Posted on Instagram, the share shows a 30-year-old leopard eel named Larry Gordon getting a CT scan. The pictures shared along with the post have left people amazed and may stun you too.

“Our 30-year-old leopard eel, Larry Gordon, recently traveled to Summit Veterinary Referral Center for a CT scan. Zoo Veterinarian, Dr. Kadie, identified a mass in the eel’s mouth that was likely due to a broken tooth. After the tooth was extracted, our veterinary team scheduled surgery with an outside veterinary dentist and surgeon to remove the oral growth and help Larry Gordon feel better,” they wrote.

Take a look at the amazing pictures here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has received close to 5,400 likes. The share has also received several comments from people.

“I would buy a print of that Xray! So cool,” posted an Instagram user. “That scan is so cool! I thought it was art at first,” shared another. “The CT scan is really interesting. I can’t believe we can give eels CT scans. Also, I can’t believe his name is really Larry Gordon, but I love it. Feel better soon, Larry,” expressed a third. “Scary but cool,” commented a fourth. “I thought this was a drawing of a dragon at first glance,” wrote a fifth.

