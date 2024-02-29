4 awe-evoking pics of the mighty Himalayas taken from space

The mighty Himalayas have always evoked curiosity and wonder among people from across the world. Time and again people have shared visuals of this mountain range in Asia on social media. However, here are some pictures that have been captured from a unique point of view - space. Space agencies or astronauts have posted many such incredible pictures of the Himalayas that often leave people in awe. A picture of snow-covered Himalayas taken by a crew member aboard the ISS. (Instagram/@nasa)

Here we have collected four such images that capture the beauty of the Himalayas as seen from space.

1. UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyad captured incredible views of the mountain range during his trip to the International Space Station (ISS).

“The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature,” he wrote as he shared the images on X.

2. Astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei left people surprised when he shared a picture of the Himalayas while visiting the ISS.

“Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this,” he wrote while sharing the picture on X.

3. “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the ISS,” this is what NASA wrote as they shared an incredible picture of the mountain range.

“The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.⁣ South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan.⁣ North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the ‘Roof of the World’,” they shared.

As a bonus, NASA further added, “The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.”.

4. “The Himalayas, separating the Indian subcontinent from China, home to the South Asian nations of Nepal and Bhutan, and with Lakes Mansarovar and Rakshastal on the Chinese side, are pictured from the ISS as it orbited 261 miles above. The snow-capped mountain range extends from the bottom left to the upper right of the image. The curved edge of the planet arcs on the right-hand side of the frame,” this is what NASA wrote while sharing an image that shows a glimpse of the Himalayas captured from the ISS.

NASA also shared a few other images of Earth from the space station.

