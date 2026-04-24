‘4 months unemployed’: Gurgaon techie says she interviewed at Microsoft, Meta before landing job at Google

A Gurgaon-based tech professional has sparked conversation online after sharing how she navigated four months of unemployment before securing a role at Google.

A Gurgaon techie revealed she faced months of unemployment before cracking interviews and landing at Google.(Instagram/itspgiri)

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(Also read: 'Beauty of remote jobs’: Techie with 3 years experience claims Google-level pay, internet divided)

Priyanka Giri posted a video on Instagram recounting her journey, revealing that she interviewed with major tech companies including Microsoft and Meta before eventually landing an opportunity at Google.

In the now-viral clip, she spoke candidly about self doubt, competition and the belief that breaking into top companies is nearly impossible.

“Four months of unemployment, interviewed at Microsoft, Meta, and finally landed at Google. I can tell you one thing girls, everything is nonsense that you are saying that it can't happen or it's very difficult. Everything is nonsense,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} She further encouraged women to continue applying for opportunities despite setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further encouraged women to continue applying for opportunities despite setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “That is what people want you to believe because for them it is easy and it reduces competition. I would just say keep doing, it will happen, I am telling you it will happen,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That is what people want you to believe because for them it is easy and it reduces competition. I would just say keep doing, it will happen, I am telling you it will happen,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip was posted with a caption that read: “There is definitely a luck factor, but if you never gave it a shot you end up self rejecting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was posted with a caption that read: “There is definitely a luck factor, but if you never gave it a shot you end up self rejecting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

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The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising her persistence and sharing their own experiences of job hunting.

(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)

One user wrote, “Needed this motivation today. Job hunting has been exhausting.” Another commented, “Four months of unemployment can feel like forever. Glad things worked out for her.” A third user said, “People really do discourage others by saying top companies are impossible to crack.” Another added, “Luck matters, but preparation matters even more. Congratulations to her.” One Instagram user wrote, “This is inspiring for women in tech who often doubt themselves.” Another said, “Rejections are part of the journey. Stories like these help people keep going.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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