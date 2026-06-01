₹50 charged for a ₹35 cake packet? Train traveller's experience gets people talking

A packet of cake bought during a train journey has sparked a conversation online about overcharging and passenger rights. The discussion began after a social media user shared a post about a passenger who allegedly paid ₹50 for a cake packet with an MRP of ₹35. What caught people's attention, however, was not just the extra ₹15, but the vendor's reported explanation for charging more. The train purchase that raised questions about MRP and pricing. (X/@ItsAradhya_)

The post was shared by X user @ItsAradhya_. In the caption, the user described how a passenger travelling by train purchased a packet of cakes from a vendor to satisfy his hunger. The transaction appeared ordinary until he took a closer look at the packet and noticed that the printed MRP was ₹35, while he had been charged ₹50.

According to the post, the passenger pointed out the discrepancy and questioned the vendor. Instead of correcting the price, the vendor allegedly claimed that the extra money was not just for him and that others also had to get their share.

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The user argued that this single remark turned a small overcharging incident into a much larger debate about accountability and transparency in railway services. The post further noted that many travellers have faced similar situations but often choose not to argue over a few rupees during their journey.

The caption read, "A packet worth ₹35 being sold for ₹50 may sound like a small issue, but when it happens repeatedly across thousands of journeys, it becomes a much bigger problem." The user ended the post by asking whether vendors found selling products above MRP on trains should face strict penalties and permanent cancellation of their licences.