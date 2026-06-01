Passenger claims Ola driver watched TV show during Noida-Delhi ride, sparks road safety debate

The post was shared on X by user @Dreams_realites. The caption of the post read, “Amid the 45° heat in a moving Ola, the driver was watching ‘Taarak Mehta’! He was heading from Noida to Delhi, with his wife and younger brother. I politely said, ‘Bhaiya, turn off the screen, focus on driving.’ The driver’s response was, ‘If it’s a problem, then get out.’ Stranded in the middle of the highway with family in 45-degree sun, we sat quietly, forced into silence. The question is, what’s the value of our lives in Uber-Ola? Just in ratings and paperwork?”

A routine cab ride allegedly turned into a tense and uncomfortable experience for a passenger after an Ola driver was reportedly seen watching a television show on his phone while driving through extreme heat conditions. The incident, shared on social media, has triggered a wider debate online on road safety, driver behaviour, and accountability in app-based cab services.

Passengers raise concerns over safety The post quickly gained traction online, with users expressing concern over passenger safety and the risks of distracted driving.

One person commented, “Paying attention to the screen instead of the road is more dangerous than the 45°C heat. The safety of passengers should be the top priority for any ride app, not just ratings.”

Another user wrote, “Absolutely wrong attitude. Watching videos while driving is not just against rules, but also puts lives at risk. Strict action should be taken; reducing ratings is not enough.”

A third comment read, “This is not just carelessness, it is a serious safety issue. No passenger should ever feel unsafe in a moving vehicle like this.”

Another user said, “Distraction like this can easily lead to accidents. Drivers must stay fully focused on the road at all times.”

One more added, “Companies should take strict action in such cases. Passengers should also immediately report these incidents through the app so it does not repeat.”

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The incident has once again brought attention to how distraction, even for a few seconds, can turn risky in road transport, especially during long highway rides.

(Hindustan Times has reached out to Ola for a statement regarding the incident. The copy will be updated once a response is received.)