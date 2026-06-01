Rathnamma of Instagram-famous 'Achamass' couple dies at 69 in Kerala

Rathnamma (69), one half of the social media couple popularly known as ‘Achamass,’ has died in Kollam, Kerala. The couple had gained popularity on Instagram for their candid videos that captured everyday moments from their life together and gradually built a loyal online following. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Rathnamma was the wife of Thulaseedharan, a resident of Rajeev Bhavan in Kalayanad, Punalur. A still of Rathnamma from the popular Instagram duo 'Achamass.' (Instagram/@_acha_mass)

The duo became known through their Instagram page @_acha_mass, where short clips of their daily interactions, light humour and affectionate moments struck a chord with viewers. Their videos often travelled beyond Instagram, getting widely shared across platforms. Much of their appeal came from how natural and unpolished their content felt, which made it easy for audiences to connect with them.

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The news of Rathnamma’s passing was also shared by their official Instagram handle as a story, which read: “With deep sadness, we share that our beloved grandmother passed away yesterday following a sudden cardiac arrest.”

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