6 elderly Indian tourists injured after jeep overturns in Nepal, police arrests driver

In Nepal's Chitwan district, a jeep carrying six Indian tourists—mostly elderly citizens—overturned on Sunday, injuring six of them, according to officials. The incident happened at Khaireni, close to Darai Lake. The tourists were going on a jungle safari at Chitwan National Park, according to Kedarnath Panta, the chairwoman of the Khaireni municipality's ward number 12. The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar.

Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers, reported PTI.

All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60 years of age, police said to PTI. They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia and Vijaya More. (Also Read: Two injured in fight between Maldivians and Indians near Male)

The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into their custody.

Earlier, tragically, three Indian students died in a horrific car crash in Alpharetta, Georgia. Critical injuries were sustained by two more people. (Also Read: Indian student, brutally stabbed at US gym, succumbs to injuries)

Anvi Sharma, Sriya Avasarala, and Aryan Joshi were identified as the three victims; they were all 18-years-old. Alpharetta Police stated that speed was probably the main contributing factor in the collision. To ascertain the precise reason for the collision, they are carrying out a comprehensive investigation. The car overturned and landed upside down amid a line of trees after the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Also Read: Indian national from Kerala killed, 2 others injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel: Report)

In the accident, Sriya Avasarala and Aryan Joshi died on the spot. Anvi Sharma, who was seated in the back of the car, was taken to North Fulton Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.