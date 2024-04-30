Two injured in fight between Maldivians and Indians near Male

Two people were injured during an altercation between a group of Maldivians and Indians near Male. Police said the clashes broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians inside the park.(Image for representation/AFP)

The fight between the two groups broke out near Central Park in Hulhumale, about 7 km northeast of Male, at around 9:00 pm on Monday.

According to news portal Adhadhu, one Maldivian has been taken into custody by the police. The police, however, have not disclosed the nationality of those injured.

Police said the clashes broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians inside the park and that further investigations were underway, reported PTI.

The two people who sustained serious injuries were taken to the Hulhumale Hospital. They were later released after treatment.

India-Maldives ties



The relations between India and the Maldives have soured ever since Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered close to China, assumed office last year. One of the first pledges he took after coming to power was to evict Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime border.

The ties between the two countries worsened in January this year after a controversy over some Maldivian ministers, including the deputy minister, making racist remarks against PM Modi.

Last month, Mohamed Muizzu stepped up his anti-India rhetoric and reportedly set a deadline for May 10 for all the Indian military personnel to leave the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Muizzu has sought to move the Maldives away from dependence on India in crucial sectors such as food security and defence following his victory in last year’s presidential election. Besides finalising arrangements with Sri Lanka for medical evacuation services, Muizzu’s government has signed an agreement with Turkiye for drones to be used for maritime surveillance, and another with China for supply of non-lethal military equipment and training.

He has also accused his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of operating on the orders of a “foreign ambassador”.