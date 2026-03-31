6 Google-approved prompts to use as Ask Maps gets introduced in India

Google has officially launched "Ask Maps" in India, a conversational AI experience powered by Gemini. The company claims that this new feature “answers complex, real-world questions a map could never answer before.” Google shared a snippet showing how a user can use the “Ask Maps” feature. (Google)

How to use Ask Maps? 1. Open Google Maps on mobile or tablet

2. Tap ask (under the search bar)

3. Ask a question by typing or taping the microphone

4. Tap send, and the results will be displayed

A user can find the conversation history under Ask Maps, and there is an option to easily delete conversations.

What prompts to use? If you are just getting started with Ask Maps and aren't sure what to ask, Google has provided six prompts to help you get started. These examples cover a range of real-world situations, from finding the perfect date-night spot to generating custom routes with specific stops along the way.

#Prompt 1 “One of the superpowers of Ask Maps is finding the perfect vibe while factoring everyday practicalities. For your next date, instead of just searching "restaurants near me," ask Maps to find the midpoint between home and work, filter out tourist traps, and string together a multi-stop itinerary,” Google Maps tweeted.

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The prompt shared reads, “I'm going out on a date tonight and need ideas - no overhyped places. It should be in between home and work, have a romantic vibe, good food, and have a cool lounge nearby for after.”

Check out what other prompts you can use for different situations. #Prompt 2 “I'm taking myself on a solo date. Where's a good bar within 1 mile that's not too busy? No trivia or live music, dark, booths, good for reading a book.”

#Prompt 3 “I want to take a photo of the NYC skyline [insert place of your choice]. Based on the sun's position right now, suggest a rooftop or park where the sun will be behind the camera, not blinding me.”

#Prompt 4 “I want to walk/run from the French Quarter to the Low Battery [insert route you want to explore] this evening. Create a route that hits the most 'scenic' spots. Time it so I arrive at the Low Battery right at sunset.”

#Prompt 5 “Inspire me with some ideas for my three day trip to Boston [insert your place of travel]. Recommend activities for historical and cultural exploration, authentic hidden gems, and shopping.”

#Prompt 6 “Find me a place for dinner less than 20 mins from home that's highly rated, has a table for 4 tonight, and an outdoor patio.”

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In a tweet, Google announced that this new feature is now available in the USA, in addition to India. “Ask Maps is now available to everyone in the U.S. and India.”