Ugadi 2026: Gemini prompts for ultra-realistic pictures you can share on Instagram
Make your Ugadi 2026 social media stand out with these ten Gemini prompts for professional-grade AI photography.
Ugadi, a festival that marks the beginning of the Telugu and Kannada New Year, is the perfect time to celebrate with a blend of tradition and modern technology. While many share standard photos, AI lets you create unique, ultra-realistic visuals that capture the festival’s true essence. From the vibrant colours of a fresh "pacchadi" bowl to the intricate details of mango leaf festoons, these images can make your social media feed stand out.
If you want to create stunning digital art for the season, here are ten prompts that people can use:
#1
An ultra-realistic, appetising close-up of a traditional ceramic bowl filled with Ugadi Pacchadi. Visibly texture the six distinct ingredients: prominent neem flowers (yellow-green), raw mango chunks (pale green), jaggery pieces (dark brown), tamarind paste (thick brown), green chili slices, and salt crystals. Natural daylight from the left, shallow depth of field, focused sharply on the textures in the spoon. 8k, photorealistic, food styling.
What is Ugadi Pacchadi?
It is a dish prepared during the festival that combines six tastes: bitter, sweet, sour, salty, tangy, and spicy.
#2
A candid, real-life moment capturing a person’s expression just after tasting the Ugadi Pacchadi. A mix of surprise and appreciation on the face. Shot in natural indoor light, shallow depth of field, and an authentic moment.
#3
An artistic, realistic photo looking down at a mother and her kids on their hands and knees in the courtyard, carefully filling in an intricate Rangoli pattern with vibrant flower petals (marigold, rose, jasmine). Bright daylight, texture of petals and skin, joyful absorption.
#4
An authentic, realistic photo-style group selfie taken by a group of young friends (20s, mixed genders) in traditional wear. They are laughing and smiling broadly, with a decorated Ugadi home and floral rangoli in the background. Taken in bright natural light.
Also Read: Gemini Holi photo trend: Create stunning ‘vintage India’ style portraits with these 10 prompts
#5
A photorealistic close-up of a fresh mango leaf and marigold flower, Torana (festoon) tied across the top of a traditional, carved wooden doorway of an Indian home. The leaves are vibrant green, slightly shiny. Natural sunlight hitting the doorway, creating soft shadows. High detail, 8k.
#6
A heartwarming, photorealistic shot of a grandmother applying a small tilak to the forehead of her grandkids. Both are in traditional wear. Warm, indoor light.
#7
An ultra-realistic, candid photo of an elderly Indian grandmother (70s, wrinkled face, traditional cotton saree) sitting on a woven mat, teaching her grandkids (in traditional attire) how to mix the six ingredients of Ugadi Pacchadi in a clay bowl. Natural morning light streaming through a window, soft focus on the background clutter of a traditional kitchen. 8k, photorealistic, emotional storytelling.
#8
A top-down, high-resolution photo of a traditional banana leaf meal spread on a polished wooden table. Includes a mound of steaming rice, Puran Poli (Obbattu) glistening with ghee, Mavinakayi Chitranna (mango rice), Kosambari, and a small copper bowl of Ugadi Pacchadi. A traditional brass water tumbler is nearby. Warm, inviting lighting. Photorealistic, 8k.
#9
A realistic, full-body shot of a family (parents and two children) dressed in elaborate traditional Ugadi attire, walking down a decorated street towards a temple at dusk. The street is lit with string lights. Golden hour lighting, 8k resolution.
#10
A high-angle, detailed photograph of an intricate Rangoli pattern made entirely of fresh flower petals (marigold, rose, jasmine). The colours are vibrant. The Rangoli is placed at the entrance of a home at dawn, with the soft, golden light of the early sun touching the petals. 8k, photorealistic.
How to create pictures in your own resemblance?
1. Select a high-quality reference picture. Make sure you use a clear, front-facing selfie or portrait with neutral lighting. It is best to avoid busy backgrounds, hats, or sunglasses that might obscure your facial structure
2. Once you upload the image, add "Strictly preserve my facial identity" or "Do not alter my eyes, nose, or facial proportions” while writing your prompts
3. If you do not like the result you get, tweak the prompt and try until you get your desired result
Also Read: March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates
Tips for using Gemini image prompts
1. Narrate and specify your prompt; do not just list what you want
2. Specify the lighting and the camera
3. Mention the aspect ratio. For instance, use 9:16 for Instagram Stories
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More