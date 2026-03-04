Gemini Holi photo trend: Create stunning ‘vintage India’ style portraits with these 10 prompts
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often associated with the future, but its most creative use this season is looking back at the past. The "vintage India" Holi photo trend is all about using Gemini to generate imagery that feels lived-in and historical. By focusing on specific photographic styles like sepia tones, black-and-white grain, and early colour film, you can produce portraits that evoke a deep sense of nostalgia. This trend celebrates the authenticity of the festival, the brass pichkaris, the cotton dhotis, and the joy of community.
Here are ten interesting prompts to use for that perfect Holi picture:
1970s Indian street photography, a candid portrait of an individual in a white cotton kurta covered in red gulal, sun-drenched lighting, warm Kodachrome film grain, visible dust and scratches on the photo.
Mid-70s candid, people dancing in a courtyard, sunbeams filtering through a cloud of purple powder, heavy film grain, golden hour glow
Candid 1965 portrait of an elder applying gulal to a child, muted colour palette, classic mid-century Indian home background, nostalgic lighting.
Antique monochrome candid, a person playing a dhol during Holi, sharp shadows, heavy grain, 1945 India era, authentic historical details.
Macro shot of colourful herbal powder (gulal) in an old brass bowl, 1970s film aesthetic, shallow depth of field, warm grainy texture, rustic wooden table.
Close-up of a child’s face laughing through a cloud of yellow powder, 1970s Polaroid style, chemical fade, warm shadows, nostalgic festive joy.
1980s documentary photography, a busy Indian courtyard on Holi morning, vibrant powder clouds, grainy 16mm film look, raw and authentic
1960s rooftop party, vintage radio in the corner, people covered in dry colours, warm nostalgic lighting, film grain
A 1975 style 'selfie' (candid mirror shot) of friends covered in green and pink, Polaroid fade, soft focus, retro clothes
A simple white wall with vibrant Holi handprints, 1970s aesthetic, warm sun shadows, film texture, and nostalgic minimalist festive art
How to create the perfect Holi picture?
Step 1: Visit Gemini
Step 2: Use the prompt you want
Step 3: Define which platform you are using the picture for
Step 4: Generate
Step 5: If you are not happy with the result, refine the prompt and try again
How to create images in your own likeness?
1. Upload a clear, front-facing selfie of yourself
2. Immediately after uploading the photo, paste one of the "Vintage India" prompts
3. If the AI changes your face too much, tell it: "Keep the facial features more similar to the uploaded image"
