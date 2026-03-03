Gemini Holi photo trend: 10 simple prompts to create ultra-realistic pics on festival of colours
Gemini Holi photo trend: Explore ten prompts to create jaw-dropping pictures.
As Holi approaches, a new digital trend is taking over social media: AI-generated festive photography. Users are turning to Gemini to create hyper-realistic images that capture the spirit of Holi with stunning detail. From the fine texture of vibrant gulal to the joyful chaos of water celebrations, the AI tool allows anyone to become a digital artist. Whether you want to design personalised greetings or viral content, the secret lies in the prompt.
Here are 10 prompts you can use to create the most vibrant and realistic AI photos for this festival of colours.
#1
Highly detailed close-up shot of a young man/woman’s hands, covered completely in layers of wet and dry multi-colored Holi powder (gulal), holding a traditional earthen pot (kulhad). Shot in natural daylight, ultra-realism, cinematic.
#2
Close-up portrait of a group of three teenage friends, all laughing together, their faces a messy mosaic of bright, smeared Holi colours. The lighting is harsh midday sun, making the dry powder textures stand out. Realistic photo style.
#3
Mid-air action shot, a "colour explosion" moment, capturing an Indian man/woman mid-jump, enveloped in a swirling, chaotic cloud of magenta, turquoise, and yellow powdered gulal. The powder grains are suspended in the air. 1/2000 fast shutter speed, ultra-realistic action, natural daylight.
#4
Dynamic photo of people playfully throwing buckets of colored water at each other in a courtyard. The image captures the water splashing, the wet, saturated texture of white kurtas, and smiling, messy faces. Shot from a low angle, ultra-realism, high-speed photography.
#5
The aftermath of a Holi party: a close-up photo of the ground (concrete or earth) that is completely covered in a complex, chaotic abstract pattern of dry colored powders, wet splatters, and footprints. Ultra-detailed, realistic texture, cinematic.
#6
#7
Ultra-realistic "colour explosion" portrait where the subject is standing still, and a wave of multi-colored powder is bursting out symmetrically behind her head like a floral halo. High-contrast, dramatic studio lighting, 8k, realistic dust grain.
#8
A dynamic shot capturing the reflection of people celebrating Holi (covered in color) in a puddle of colored water on the ground. The puddle itself has abstract swirls of color. Low angle, ultra-realistic reflection and texture.
#9
Cinematic wide shot of a bustling Indian street during Holi, seen through a haze of vibrant pink and orange colored smoke. Shafts of sunlight pierce through the dust, illuminating a joyful crowd in white. 35mm film aesthetic, ultra-realistic, hyper-detailed environment.
#10
Hyper-realistic shot of a traditional Holi plate (Thali) on a stone floor. The plate contains neat mounds of vibrant gulal, a few pieces of syrup-dripping Gujiya (sweet), and a glass of Thandai with rose petals. The floor around it is stained with colorful handprints. High-contrast, top-down professional food photography.
How to create pictures with your own likeness?
To ensure Gemini creates a face that looks like you, you must provide a strong visual reference.
1. Upload high-quality, clear portraits of yourself
2. Include physical properties, specific lighting, and technical details in your prompt
3. If you don’t get your perfect result in the first try, tweak the prompt and generate again
