64-year-old man’s football skills stun people, video goes viral. Seen it yet?

A video showing a 64-year-old man’s football skills has created a buzz online. Shared on Instagram, the interesting video shows the elderly man acing various tricks with a football. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder.

The video is posted on Instagram page of Pradeep, a freestyle footballer. Along with the video, a description caption is also shared.

“I had the privilege of meeting this 64 years old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the Wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says – ‘ONE DAY WE'LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER’,” he wrote. The video is set to the background score The Nights by Avicii.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 4.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post various comments.

“Be my grandparent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Legend,” posted another. “What's your excuse, keep grinding till the last breath,” commented a third. “Football, what a beautiful game,” expressed a fourth.

