68-year-old Jaipur woman sells papads in scorching heat, people laud her. Watch

To see the grit and determination on part of anyone who strives hard to make a living, is definitely something that people appreciate and are proud of. One such video has now been going viral based on the fact that the elderly woman in this video goes the extra mile every single day in order to sell papads at a nominal rate. The location of this video has been mentioned in its caption to be Jaipur and Jantar Mantar, Jalebi Chowk to be specific. This clip has been shared on Instagram on the page that is named Street Food Recipes. The page has over 3.43 lakh likes on it so far and the numbers only keep going up.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a detailed caption that helps viewers get to know more about this 68-year-old woman. “68-year-old Amma is working hard to make a living for her family. She sells papads which cost ₹20 and stands in extreme heat from morning to evening till all the papads are sold. She’s the only working member in her family.” There is a good chance that you will, just like several other people who have already watched this video, laud this woman's determination and efforts to make a living.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 21, the video has gotten more than 26,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Thank you brother, for bringing these inspirations to us. " "Really beautiful mother," another user adds. A third response shares, "May God bless her and keep her healthy and give her great wealth." Many others offered help as well.