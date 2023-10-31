7 flies are hidden among spiders in this Halloween brain teaser. Can you spot them?

It’s Halloween, and people are celebrating the spooky festival by getting dressed in costumes and playing trick-or-treating. But if you have some time on your hands and are looking for a brain teaser, we have one that might keep you engaged for several minutes. The brain teaser features a sea of spiders. Hidden among them in plain sight are seven flies. Can you spot them all?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot seven flies among spiders?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find seven flies among the spiders?” asks Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, while sharing a picture on Facebook. The brain teaser features a sea of spiders, countless spider webs, a few pumpkins and a cat. All you need to do is spot seven flies. The catch is that these flies are the same colour as the spiders, making this a head-scratcher.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. It has since amassed nearly 500 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared the brain teaser with their loved ones. A few even dropped their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I see you Spiderman,” joked a Facebook user.

Another added, “It looks difficult at first glance, but not entirely. Got them all.”

“I have found 5 so far. After a coffee, I’ll try again,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I found 3 but think the spiders got to the other 4. Your best one ever!”

“1 cat, 1 red blue spider, a couple of love spiders, and 7 flies. It’s an enjoyable hard one. Happy Halloween,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Seven is too many! At first I was worried I was going to have to count legs, so I was relieved when I spotted the first fly. I still took ages finding the last.”

“That was a tough one! Had to go to the solution for the last one,” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser related to Halloween? Were you able to spot all seven flies among spiders?

